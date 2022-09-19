A love affair with Turkish drama - Openview eExtra making dreams come true

Ten of our loyal Kuiertyd (eExtra on Openview) viewers are about to fulfil their dreams. From viewing to reality - they are about to experience the trip of a lifetime in Turkey.

The winners of the Kuiertyd viewers competition have just been announced, and Openview will be taking them away in October to see one of the world’s most beautiful cities. The trip includes flights, luxury accommodation, tours, and transport around Istanbul – bringing a love affair with Turkish drama to life!

To all our loyal Kuiertyd fans – keep on viewing. We promise to entertain you with drama, suspense, intrigue, mystery, and love in true Turkish fashion.

Kuiertyd is available on Openview eExtra every weeknight from 6.30pm – 8.30pm and delights viewers with Afrikaans dubbed Turkish telenovelas. Favourites include Elif, Dr Ali, Kruispad, Die Put, #DisComplicated, and many more.

For more information and to see the complete Openview bouquet visit www.openview.co.za. Follow us on Facebook @KuiertydOpenview, and Instagram and Twitter @openviewforever for the latest updates and entertainment news.



