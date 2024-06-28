Double D Property Consultants hits R500m in sales

A Cape Town based real estate agency that was launched in January 2023 by property professional, Denise Dogon, has achieved impressive results in just a little over a year.

Denise Dogon, founder and owner of Double D Property Consultants.

Double D Property Consultants, a boutique agency which focuses on high-end luxury properties along the Atlantic Seaboard, Southern Suburbs, as well as the Winelands region, concluded sales totalling almost half a billion rand since launching only 16 months ago. In the first three months of this year alone the company achieved sales of more than R230m.

Double D Property Consultants has committed itself to offering buyers and sellers a personalised, concierge-style approach to property. Because, while online portals dominate the real-estate industry, there’s no replacing the personal touch and care of a skilled estate agent. It’s an approach perfected by Dogon, for whom a career in real estate has become a defining passion and lifestyle.

Dogon isn’t fond of comfort zones. Way back in 2002, after having worked for 30 years for some of the biggest names in real estate, she seized the opportunity to shake up South Africa’s staid property industry and struck out on her own to create DG Properties (Dogon Group), which operated from a groundbreaking high-tech ‘property café’ on the glamorous Camps Bay seafront.

At the time it was a much-needed breath of fresh air blowing through the property sector and achieved phenomenal results – laying claim to the highest price ever achieved for a property in South Africa – a record that still stands. Fast-forward 21 years to late 2023 and Dogon once again decided it was time for a change and sold her interests in the company to launch Double D Property Consultants.

Passion drives Dogon's success

More than 50 years after her first sale, Dogon has certainly lost none of her edge, and these days, she compliments her innate entrepreneurial spirit with the maturity of experience and an unrivalled network of impressive contacts.

It’s a passion for property and people, and her love of Cape Town and its beautiful suburbs and homes that has driven Denise since she first joined the industry; a passion for transforming lives through real estate. And it is this that she has used to shape the ethos and ethics of her new company to deliver a property experience that is unmatched in Cape Town.

“The ethos of Double D Property Consultants is integrity, quality and service: we want to take care of every last aspect of the property purchasing process,” explains Dogon. “We understand the huge amount of stress involved in buying and selling property, and the service and training our team brings to the industry is world-class.

“It is always a team that creates success, never just one person. Our accomplishments are attributable to an expert team of talented agents and admin support staff who are committed to a high level of integrity and professionalism while sharing a culture of hard work, honesty and consistency.”