DHL Global Forwarding appoints Shabnum Dawood to lead SA operations

Shabnum Dawood has been appointed as the new country manager for DHL Global Forwarding's South African operations.

With over 20 years of experience in logistics, Dawood brings a wealth of experience to her new role.

Since joining DHL Global Forwarding in 2011, Dawood has demonstrated exceptional leadership and expertise. She has previously served as the head of ocean freight for South Africa and as branch manager in Durban and Port Elizabeth. Her vast knowledge and experience in the logistics sector are expected to propel the South African division toward further growth and success.

In her new role, Shabnum will report directly to Amadou Diallo, CEO of DHL Global Forwarding Middle East & Africa (MEA). Additionally, she will join the MEA board, contributing to strategic decisions across the region.

Amadou Diallo, CEO of DHL Global Forwarding Middle East and Africa, says: "Shabnum's appointment highlights her exceptional skills and deep understanding of the logistics sector. It also reflects DHL Global Forwarding's strong commitment to promoting gender diversity and supporting women in leadership positions.

"We are proud to have Shabnum lead our South African operations and are dedicated to fostering women's leadership within our organisation, providing them with significant opportunities to rise to senior roles."

Commenting on her new role, Dawood says: “It’s a great honour to assume the role of country manager for South Africa. I am eager to contribute to our continued success and strengthen our market presence in South Africa and beyond.

"This is a critical time for transforming logistics within the region. I’m committed to utilising our extensive global network and innovative approaches to improve our service offerings and foster sustainable growth.”