Lifestyle Film
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

aHead Marketing ServicesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Film News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Deadpool & Wolverine dominates in SA Box Office

    2 Aug 2024
    2 Aug 2024
    Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine burst into cinemas across South Africa, dominating the Box Office and achieving the #1 opening weekend of 2024. Since its release on 24 July 2024, fans have flocked to the cinema earning Deadpool & Wolverine a weekend gross of over R14.8m.
    The film debuted on 26 July 2024. Source: Marvel.
    The film debuted on 26 July 2024. Source: Marvel.

    Big weekend opening

    Elsewhere on the continent, the film also secured the biggest opening weekend of 2024 at the West African Box Office, with N165,7m. In East Africa, with an opening tally of Kes 8.2m, ≤I≥Deadpool & Wolverine≤/I≥ also become the biggest opening weekend of 2024, as well as the biggest post-pandemic opening to date.

    The film shattered records around the world opening to an estimated $444.1m globally, including $211m domestically (US).

    This follows Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2, which, following its release on 16 June, has become the biggest film of 2024 at the South African Box Office to date, and globally has become the highest-grossing animated film of all time.

    Exciting releases

    Fans can look forward to an exciting slate of upcoming releases from The Walt Disney Company for the remainder of 2024, including the highly anticipated 20th Century Studios "Alien: Romulus," the enchanting animated adventure Disney’s "Moana 2," and the epic story of Disney’s "Mufasa: The Lion King."

    Take a trip to the cinema this August
    Take a trip to the cinema this August

      1 day

    Shawn Levy directs “Deadpool & Wolverine,” which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

    Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, George Dewey, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers.

    The film is written by Reynolds, Reese , Wernick , Wells and Levy.

    Read more: Film, Ryan Reynolds, South Africa
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related" >

    Related

    Source:
    Netflix and Wits University announce creative equity grant
    2 days
    Image supplied. India is expected to be the first to release the world's first feature-length AI-generated film Maharaja in Denims, produced by Intelliflicks Studios
    World's first feature-length AI-generated film highlights AI challenges for industry
    26 Jul 2024
    France and the Reunion Island audio-visual professionals to scout, network with local film industry
    France and the Reunion Island audio-visual professionals to scout, network with local film industry
    8 Jul 2024
    The festival will have a diverse jury. Source: Supplied.
    High stakes at the 45th Durban International Film Festival
    5 Jul 2024
    Lufuno Mavhungu
    Promise Agency's Lufuno Mavhungu named juror for The One Club's Young Guns competition
    26 Jun 2024
    Source: © Techsoulogy Ogilvy and Halo have been named in the Cannes Lions 2024 Film shortlist
    #Cannes2024: Ogilvy and Halo named in latest shortlists
    18 Jun 2024
    Source: © SA People Ster-Kinekor has only closed two of its cinemas instead of the anticipated nine
    Ster-Kinekor only closes 2 cinemas, not 9
    5 Jun 2024
    A MultiChoice logo is displayed outside the company's building in Cape Town, South Africa 2 February 2024. Source: Reuters/Esa Alexander/file photo
    Canal+ offer for MultiChoice deemed 'fair and reasonable' by independent board
     4 Jun 2024
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz