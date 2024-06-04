Deadpool & Wolverine dominates in SA Box Office

Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine burst into cinemas across South Africa, dominating the Box Office and achieving the #1 opening weekend of 2024. Since its release on 24 July 2024, fans have flocked to the cinema earning Deadpool & Wolverine a weekend gross of over R14.8m.

The film debuted on 26 July 2024. Source: Marvel.

Big weekend opening

Elsewhere on the continent, the film also secured the biggest opening weekend of 2024 at the West African Box Office, with N165,7m. In East Africa, with an opening tally of Kes 8.2m, ≤I≥Deadpool & Wolverine≤/I≥ also become the biggest opening weekend of 2024, as well as the biggest post-pandemic opening to date.

The film shattered records around the world opening to an estimated $444.1m globally, including $211m domestically (US).

This follows Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2, which, following its release on 16 June, has become the biggest film of 2024 at the South African Box Office to date, and globally has become the highest-grossing animated film of all time.

Exciting releases

Fans can look forward to an exciting slate of upcoming releases from The Walt Disney Company for the remainder of 2024, including the highly anticipated 20th Century Studios "Alien: Romulus," the enchanting animated adventure Disney’s "Moana 2," and the epic story of Disney’s "Mufasa: The Lion King."

Shawn Levy directs “Deadpool & Wolverine,” which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, George Dewey, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers.

The film is written by Reynolds, Reese , Wernick , Wells and Levy.