Higher Education News South Africa

    Deadline today for university funding in South Africa

    Imran SalieBy Imran Salie
    31 Jan 2024
    31 Jan 2024
    The deadline for Grade 12 learners and students wanting to study but don't have the finances to do so is today, 31 January. The 2024 bursary application season for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) opened on 21 November 2023.
    Source:
    Source: Pixabay

    So far one million NSFAS applications have been received, and Higher Education, Science and Innovation Deputy Minister, Buti Manamela says the financial aid scheme is already funding 1.4 million students at public universities and TVET colleges.

    “If you have Grade 10, 11 or 12 and want to study at either a university or TVET college, and are a SASSA (South African Social Security Agency) beneficiary, or have a household income less than R350 000, you can apply to qualify. You also need to further apply to one or two of our public institutions.

    “The NSFAS funds students studying law, engineering, medicine, music, carpentry, plumbing, accounting, history, or any undergraduate qualification at a public institution. Visit www.nsfas.org.za and create a user profile under myNSFAS. All you need is a cellphone or computer that has access to the internet and an email address,” Manamela said in a press statement.

    Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande last week urged all NSFAS applicants to submit a consent form in order to verify relevant information from third parties and ensure that NSFAS complies with all the legislative requirements.

    Applicants have to download and upload a completed consent form on the NSFAS website, portal or mobile app.

    NSFAS has also launched new platforms, where applicants can access their application updates at their fingertips through the downloadable NSFAS student mobile app, WhatsApp line and a USSD code.

    About Imran Salie

    Bizcommunity Editor: Automotive, Entrepreneurship, Education


