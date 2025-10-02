South Africa
Legal Criminal Law
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IMC ConferencePendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVLoeries Creative WeekOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Capital LegacyBizcommunity.comIrvine PartnersEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Court finds Malema guilty in 2018 firearm case

    The East London Magistrates' Court on Wednesday found Julius Malema guilty of firing an assault rifle in public in 2018, a ruling that could see him barred from parliament.
    By Siyanda Mthethwa
    2 Oct 2025
    2 Oct 2025
    Julius Malema, the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), addresses supporters as he leads a protest towards the Constitutional Court, where the political party is challenging the National Assembly’s rejection of a report that could have led to impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa due to the Phala Phala scandal at his private game farm in Johannesburg, South Africa, 26 November 2024. Reuters/Ihsaan Haffejee
    Julius Malema, the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), addresses supporters as he leads a protest towards the Constitutional Court, where the political party is challenging the National Assembly’s rejection of a report that could have led to impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa due to the Phala Phala scandal at his private game farm in Johannesburg, South Africa, 26 November 2024. Reuters/Ihsaan Haffejee

    The leader of far-left Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), the second largest opposition party, fired the gun into the air during the party's fifth birthday celebration in Eastern Cape province, in violation of the Firearms Control Act.

    Malema, who has served as a member of parliament for over 10 years, would be ineligible to continue in the role if sentenced to more than a year, as per the Constitution.

    He had pleaded not guilty, arguing that the gun was a toy.

    Magistrate Twanet Olivier, after three days of judgement proceedings, said Malema was guilty of the unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, discharging a firearm in a built-up area or public place and reckless endangerment of people or property.

    His bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman, accused of giving him the gun, was acquitted.

    The judge said a pre-sentencing report would be issued on 23 January 2026.

    "This proves that this was a witch hunt to target the president of the EFF and find him guilty no matter how irrational it may be," Malema's party said in a statement.

    His theatrics have long angered the white upper-middle class South Africans that he frequently rails against.

    His refusal to stop singing "Kill the Boer (farmer)" - an apartheid-era resistance song - has been interpreted in far-right chat rooms as a call to murder white South African farmers, who own most of the land due to a history of seizures by white minority rulers.

    US President Donald Trump called for Malema to be arrested during a meeting with his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House.

    Read more: Julius Malema, Firearms Control Act, Siyanda Mthethwa
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Siyanda Mthethwa

    Reporting by Siyanda Mthethwa; additional reporting by Sfundo Parakozov; editing by Tim Cocks and Ed Osmond
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    Marketing & Media
    Expand
    Retail
    Expand
    Finance
    Expand
    ICT
    Expand
    ESG & Sustainability
    Expand
    Education
    Expand
    Healthcare
    Expand
    Entrepreneurship
    Expand
    Agriculture
    Expand
    Automotive
    Expand
    Construction & Engineering
    Expand
    Property
    Expand
    Legal
    Expand
    Logistics & Transport
    Expand
    HR & Management
    Expand
    Tourism & Travel
    Expand
    Manufacturing
    Expand
    Energy & Mining
    Expand
    Lifestyle
    Expand
    Let's do Biz