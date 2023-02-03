City of Tshwane declares Hammanskraal water safe for consumption

The City of Tshwane Metro Municipality has announced that water supplied from the Magalies Klipdrift Water Treatment Plant to Hammanskraal is safe for consumption.

Image source: Nyau Mimi from Pexels

This comes after the completion of Phase 1 of the water treatment project.

The areas which fall under the first phase and have access to the clean water include Wards 49, 73, 74 and 75, which encompass Mandela Village, Marokolong, Ramotse, Kekana Gardens (also referred to as Steve Bikoville), and Babelegi Industrial.

The completion of Phase 1 of the project follows extensive testing conducted by the Department of Water and Sanitation, City of Tshwane, and Magalies Water, which confirmed that the water is now meeting all the required health standards for consumption.

In a statement posted on social media, X, on Wednesday, Tshwane Municipality Mayor, Dr Nasiphi Moya, explained that “extensive testing” was done before laboratory tests confirmed that “the water now meets all the required health standards for consumption”.

This comes after a process of purging the reticulation system, which was previously supplied by Temba Water Works, using clean water sourced from the new Klipdrift Package Plant.

Moya noted that the purpose of the prolonged purging process and accompanying inspections was to ensure that the system is fully rehabilitated, disinfected and safe.

“The successful delivery of services to Hammanskraal forms part of long-term projects by the city and the national government to ensure that the quality of water provided to this community meets the constitutional obligations enjoyed by many citizens in the country,” Moya said.

Moya said the Magalies Water Klipdrift package project consists of “four phases estimated to be completed in mid-2025”.

“With the completion of each stage, more areas in Hammanskraal will benefit. This will be complemented by upgrades to Rooiwal Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP) being conducted by the city. The combination of these two projects will allow communities to benefit from a reliable and clean water supply,” the Mayor said.

Rooiwal WWTP tender first stage of investigation completed

Meanwhile, Moya reported that the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has this week confirmed that the first stage of its investigation into the Rooiwal WWTP tender has been completed.

She said this has resulted in criminal referrals to the National Prosecuting Authority and disciplinary referrals to the City of Tshwane.

“The mayoral executive welcomes the news of the completion of the first part of the investigation and is awaiting formal communication from the Special Investigating Unit to the city. We look forward to receiving the report and acting on its recommendations.

“Addressing the injustice of the failure to provide potable water to the residents of Hammanskraal must include consequence management for the failures and corruption of the initial project. The completion of the first part of the investigation by the Special Investigating Unit brings us one step closer to ensuring accountability,” Moya said.

The Mayor also acknowledged the residents of Hammanskraal for their patience and committed to addressing other challenges plaguing the area.

“We thank residents for their patience during the process of ensuring the safety of the water and will continue to work with Magalies Water and the Department of Water and Sanitation, to successfully deliver the future phases of the project,” Moya said.

For more than a decade, the community of Hammanskraal has suffered from a lack of clean, and constant water supply.

This led to the death of 32 people due to an outbreak of cholera in the area in 2023.

This prompted a visit to the area by President Cyril Ramaphosa, where he apologised to the residents.