Chicken Licken turns the final scene of House of Zwide into a South African media first

A scripted series finale became a branded cultural moment through an innovative in-content advertising collaboration.

Chicken Licken, Juno Media, Joe Public and Whisper Media partnered to turn the House of Zwide series finale into a new benchmark for in-content advertising, moving the brand from traditional placement into active story participation.

As the much loved e.tv series reached its final chapter, Chicken Licken became part of the show’s closing scene, with a fully branded Chicken Licken store created as the setting for its final moment.

Rather than appearing around the content through traditional advertising, Chicken Licken was placed inside the story world in a way that felt visually premium, culturally relevant and true to the look and feel of the show.

For fans, the finale was already an emotional and highly anticipated television moment. Chicken Licken’s role in the closing scene added a surprising and talkable twist, giving audiences something to react to, share and debate in real time.

From an industry perspective, the work demonstrates what becomes possible when media, creative and technology come together to move brand integration from placement to participation.

“For Chicken Licken, it's never about placing the brand where it doesn't belong. It's about finding authentic moments where the brand can add to the story. This partnership worked because it felt natural within the world of House of Zwide,” says Kelly Bardon, business unit director at Joe Public. “A genuine brand moment rather than an interruption. Together with our partners, it wasn’t just a media buy around a cultural moment, we helped create one.”

The collaboration used Whisper Media’s ICA 2.0 approach, which extends in-content advertising beyond visibility and into engagement. Using virtual production technology, branded scenes can be created in post-production, independent of original filming timelines or script changes, while still maintaining the visual language, lighting and authenticity of the show environment. In this case, the result was a Chicken Licken environment that formed part of the entertainment experience itself.

“At Juno Media, our purpose is to awe with what is possible through creative media solutions, and this integration is a powerful example of that in action,” says Tanya Schreuder, CEO for Juno Media. “By bringing Chicken Licken into the final scene of House of Zwide, we were able to move beyond placement and create a media first that was meaningful for the brand, relevant to the audience and newsworthy for the industry.”

For Chicken Licken, a brand already known for its distinctive place in South African popular culture, the work was a natural extension of its entertainment led approach to communication, securing the brand a place in one of House of Zwide’s most memorable closing moments.

The final episode of House of Zwide aired on 26 June 2026 at 7:30pm on e.tv.



