Cape Town Tourism wins global gold for “My Cape Town”

Cape Town Tourism is celebrating a significant global achievement, taking home for its outstanding campaign, My Cape Town , in the category of Best Branded Content - Best Visual Storytelling Series.

The Titan Brand Awards recognise the world’s most impactful and innovative branding and advertising work, honouring campaigns that push boundaries, connect meaningfully with audiences, and set new industry benchmarks. This latest accolade firmly places My Cape Town on the global stage as a powerful example of resonant storytelling.

It’s a big win for a simple idea: the most engaging stories about a place aren’t scripted or staged but lived, and the campaign continues to bring exactly that to life.

A campaign that lets the city speak for itself

At a time when travel content often feels overly curated, My Cape Town flips the script. Instead of polished itineraries and picture-perfect stories, it hands the mic to locals — the people who live, work, create, and connect in the city every day. From sunrise hikes and neighbourhood cafés to cultural spaces, family traditions, and creative corners, each story reveals an unfiltered, deeply personal view of Cape Town. It’s not just a destination to tick off, but a city with rhythm, texture and soul.

Shot and produced by Reel Stories, who brought the creative concept to life with a bold, vibrant, and human visual language, made for platforms like TikTok and Instagram, where authenticity always beats perfection. The result is a dynamic, evolving series that feels immediate, relatable, and refreshingly real.

The campaign also reaches beyond social media. Each featured local’s story is backed by carefully curated itineraries on the Cape Town Tourism website, making it easy for visitors to follow in their footsteps and turn inspiration into real-world experiences.

A shift in storytelling

My Cape Town taps into a bigger shift in how people travel and connect with destinations. because today’s travellers want more than beautiful locations; they want meaning, connection, and something they can relate to.

By stepping back as the narrator and allowing local voices to lead, Cape Town Tourism is not just promoting the city but also creating a platform for community storytelling. The result? Content that people don’t just scroll past, but engage with, share, and see themselves reflected in.

“This award is incredibly special because it recognises something we’ve always believed, which is that the true essence of Cape Town lives in its people,” says Cape Town Tourism chief marketing officer, Briony Brookes.

“My Cape Town is about letting those voices lead. What comes through is honest, emotional and proudly local. It’s a reminder that in a world of endless content, authenticity still cuts through. When people see themselves in a story, they connect with it, and that’s where real impact begins,” adds Brookes.

Mayoral committee member for economic growth and tourism, James Vos, says:

“This global recognition speaks to the strength of our destination offering and the power of authentic storytelling. What makes this campaign particularly impactful is that it captures the lived experiences of those who call this city home. It’s the kind of content that encourages meaningful engagement with our neighbourhoods, communities and local businesses, directly supporting our broader goal of driving tourism that is inclusive, sustainable and beneficial to the local economy.”

A win for the city

The award is a proud moment for Cape Town Tourism and the city itself because this campaign ultimately belongs to Cape Town.

To the people sharing their stories, to the communities shaping them, and to every visitor who finds a part of themselves in them.

With My Cape Town, the message is clear: the city isn’t just a place you visit, it’s a place you feel.

Watch the TikTok Playlist here

Explore the stories here



