Emirates and Wesgro sign deal to boost Western Cape tourism

Emirates and Wesgro have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at World Travel Market (WTM) Africa 2026 in Cape Town to strengthen inbound tourism to Cape Town and the Western Cape, targeting key global source markets across the airline’s network.

The agreement supports the Western Cape’s Growth for Jobs strategy by expanding destination visibility in regions including the GCC, Far East and India, while deepening collaboration between aviation and destination marketing stakeholders.

The MoU was signed by Afzal Parambil, Emirates’ Regional Manager for Southern Africa, and Wrenelle Stander, Chief Executive Officer of Wesgro, at the airline’s stand during WTM Africa, which took place from 13 to 15 April in Cape Town at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

Under the agreement, the two organisations will collaborate to stimulate travel from priority markets and promote Cape Town and the Western Cape as a destination offering natural, cultural and historical experiences.

Afzal Parambil said: "Cape Town is one of our most visited and most consistently in-demand destinations on our African network.

"Through this agreement with Wesgro, a longstanding and essential regional partner, we will collaborate to unlock new growth opportunities and further stimulate inbound tourism from key destinations on our global network, by showcasing the beauty and breadth of experience that Cape Town and the Western Cape have to offer.

"This partnership also further supports and complements our plan to introduce a third daily frequency to Cape Town, served by our newest aircraft type, the Airbus A350.

"This agreement is another signal of our steadfast commitment to South Africa. We look forward to playing a meaningful role in Cape Town’s tourism success story for years to come.”

Wrenelle Stander said: "As the tourism, trade, and investment promotion agency for the region, Wesgro continues to focus on stimulating demand, strengthening trade relationships, and unlocking new opportunities across priority markets.

"Partnerships with organisations such as Emirates offer system-scale opportunities to engage global stakeholders and accelerate this momentum.

"Through ongoing collaboration with airlines, tourism trade and industry partners, Wesgro is positioning Cape Town and the Western Cape as a leading destination for both business and leisure - offering world-class, premium experiences, with love from the locals.”

Tourism remains key economic driver

Tourism is a major contributor to the Western Cape economy, supporting employment and visitor growth across the province. Cape Town International Airport recorded 11.1 million two-way passenger movements in 2025, reflecting continued recovery and expansion in both domestic and international travel.

Emirates first launched services to Cape Town in 2008 and has since expanded capacity and fleet deployment, strengthening connectivity between the city and global markets via Dubai.

Expanded fleet and cargo connectivity

The airline currently operates a mix of aircraft on the route, including its Airbus A380 and retrofitted Boeing 777, with a third daily frequency planned using the Airbus A350.

Emirates SkyCargo also plays a role in supporting South African exports, transporting fresh produce including fruit, vegetables, seafood, dairy and flowers from Cape Town to global markets with rapid turnaround times.