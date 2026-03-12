South Africa
    Canal Walk's Eid Expo returns for one week

    Canal Walk is bringing together local entrepreneurs and the community for a week of fashion, food and festivities ahead of Eid.
    12 Mar 2026
    12 Mar 2026
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Canal Walk Shopping Centre is set to host its third annual Eid Expo from 11-16 March 2026, offering shoppers a free, open-access event in Centre Court and throughout the mall. With approximately 40 exhibitors showcasing locally produced goods, the expo brings together fashion, gifts, beauty and food under one roof; all geared towards Ramadan and the much-anticipated Eid celebrations.

    As Cape Town’s Muslim community observes the holy month of Ramadan, a period of fasting from sunrise to sunset, prayer and reflection, the weeks leading up to Eid are filled with preparation. From refreshing the home to selecting the perfect outfit and planning family gatherings, the expo provides a destination for shoppers looking to tick every item off their list.

    Exhibitors will present a wide range of products including modest wear, men’s fashion, prayer attire, jewellery, handbags, cosmetics, books, art and flowers. Beyond shopping, visitors can enjoy live henna art, scarf-styling sessions, make-up demonstrations, candle décor workshops and Eid table decoration tips. Together, these make it an experience for the whole family.

    The expo also complements Canal Walk’s existing offering for those observing Ramadan. The centre boasts a wide selection of Halaal eateries for breaking fast, ample seating for rest stops throughout the day and a dedicated Prayer Room located near Entrance 12, providing a convenient space for evening prayers.

    Entry to the Eid Expo is free.

