    Biological crop protection becomes essential for South African growers

    Export regulations, reduced access to chemical products and growing scrutiny around food safety are pushing South African growers to adopt biological crop protection as a central part of integrated farming practices.
    2 Oct 2025
    Image supplied
    Martin Booyens, technical marketing specialist for biological solutions at InteliGro, said stricter European Union regulations, residue limits in export markets, and the loss of chemical control options are accelerating the shift. “Those who don’t start taking biology seriously will fall behind,” he said.

    Biological crop protection has long been used as a supplementary measure, but it is increasingly forming the backbone of Integrated Pest Management (IPM). International examples such as Almería in Spain, which transformed from high residue levels to 40,000 hectares under biological farming, illustrate the shift.

    In South Africa, biological products are already being applied in citrus, table grapes and row crops. Producers report benefits including improved residue management, stronger resistance management, and better export quality.

    Booyens noted that while biological products act more preventively and require accurate monitoring and discipline, they are now commercially proven, registered under Act 36 of 1947, and supported by growing investment from multinational firms.

    He added that the next five to ten years are likely to bring rapid expansion in the sector, with new technologies and macrobiological solutions becoming more accessible to local growers.

