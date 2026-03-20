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    Bafana Bafana, Banyana Banyana's 2026/2027 away jerseys unveiled

    The South African Football Association (Safa), in partnership with adidas, has unveiled the official 2026/2027 away jerseys for both Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana.
    20 Mar 2026
    20 Mar 2026
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The 2026/2027 away jersey makes a powerful statement in iconic green and gold - a colour combination deeply rooted in South African sporting identity.

    Designed with a structured collar featuring refined white and gold trim, the Away kit blends heritage with sophistication. The collar detailing nods to prestige and progression, symbolising the elevation of South African football across both the men’s and women’s game.

    The green base represents resilience and growth, while the white and gold accents signal ambition - a reminder that South Africa continues to shine on football’s biggest stages.



    Both jerseys have been designed for equal representation of Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana - reinforcing adidas and Safa’s shared commitment to elevating the women’s and men’s game in tandem.

    “While we honour the past generation of the 60’s to the 80s who could not represent South Africa, our partner adidas is bringing the design into the future, as an ode to both the elevation of the jersey but equally the evolution of diski which is seeing us shine within global tournaments with our distinct culture and colour. We are hoping for even greater performances and success considering this jersey is built using adidas’ latest performance technology which as a former Banyana Banyana player I can attest to” said Safa CEO, Lydia Monyepao.

    “This Away jersey reflects a timeless elegance, distinctly showcasing the adidas trefoil logo, synonymous with sporting culture and excellence. 2026 is significant as it represents the first year that adidas will introduce this logo to global away federations jerseys across the world during the World Cup. This is in keeping with the sophisticated style direction of these jerseys,” notes Tom Brown, senior brand director for adidas South Africa.

    “Whilst the styling is distinctly elevated, the elite functionality of the jersey remains unrivalled. The garment is constructed using adidas’ latest performance technology and is engineered for elite competition. Lightweight materials, advanced moisture management, and breathable construction ensure the athlete can perform with confidence under pressure. Every stitch reflects progression. Every detail tells a story.”

    The adidas x SAFA 2026/2027 Home and Away jerseys is now available at selected retailers and online.

    Read more: Bafana Bafana, Banyana Banyana, safa, Adidas, South African Football Association, adidas South Africa, Lydia Monyepao
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