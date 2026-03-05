South Africa
    South African football gets a boost with Standard Bank's new partnership

    Standard Bank and the South African Football Association (Safa) have announced a sponsorship that will see Africa's largest bank by assets become an official partner, supporting Bafana Bafana, Banyana Banyana and grassroots national teams from 2026 and beyond.
    5 Mar 2026
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The announcement comes at a pivotal moment for South Africa, with Bafana Bafana set to compete on the grandest global stages at the 2026 Fifa World Cup and Banyana Banyana preparing to contest the Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

    "This partnership reflects the kind of investment that South African football needs," says Dr Danny Jordaan, president of Safa. "Standard Bank's support will strengthen the competitiveness of our national teams and development structures as they represent our country on the continental and world stage."

    David Hodnett, CEO of Standard Bank South Africa, says: "For Standard Bank, the sponsorship is a natural extension of our commitment to South Africa. Football remains the most widely followed sport in South Africa, playing a unique role in uniting communities and inspiring national pride aligned to our purpose, “Africa is our home, we drive her growth”.

    Standard Bank's partnership with Safa builds on decades of supporting sport initiatives, from junior ranks through to national levels.

    "Through this partnership, the bank is investing in the aspirations of a nation and its people, and that aligns squarely with our purpose of driving Africa's growth. The people who fill those stadiums and paint the cities green and gold are our clients and they come from the communities we serve every day,” continues Hodnett.

    South African national teams continue to deliver inspired performances on the field. Bafana Bafana finished with a bronze medal at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations before qualifying for the 2026 Fifa World Cup, while Banyana Banyana are the 2022 Women’s African champions and showed a competitive spirit at the 2023 Women's Fifa World Cup.

    Bafana Bafana, Banyana Banyana, Standard Bank, safa, Dr Danny Jordaan, South African Football Association
    Let's do Biz