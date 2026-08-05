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    Banyana Banyana beat Burkina Faso to reach Wafcon quarterfinals

    The South African has congratulated Banyana Banyana on their outstanding victory over Burkina Faso in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) 2026, a remarkable achievement that once again affirms South Africa's place among the continent's footballing giants.
    5 Aug 2026
    Source:
    Source: www.facebook.com/CAFwomen

    The senior women’s team advanced to the quarterfinals of the tournament after beating Burkina Faso 1-0 in Casablanca, Morocco.

    “The team represented South Africa with dignity and pride. Throughout the tournament, the team displayed discipline and fighting spirit that have become synonymous with South African sport,” the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said in a statement.

    The GCIS said Banyana Banyana's advancement to the next stage has added another proud chapter to South Africa's sporting history.

    “Their achievement has inspired a new generation of athletes, strengthened the nation's sporting legacy and reaffirmed the power of women's sport to unite, inspire and transform lives, especially given that August is Women’s Month in South Africa; they have made us proud,” the GCIS said.

    Government reaffirmed its commitment to working with the stakeholders to strengthen and advance women's sport through sustained investment, improved development programmes and broader opportunities for female athletes.

    “Investing in women's sport is not only critical to South Africa's sporting future but also contributes to the continued advancement of women's sport across the African continent.

    “Banyana Banyana remain among Africa's leading women's football teams and gGovernment is confident that the lessons from this campaign will serve as a foundation for future sporting events.

    “Government thanks the players, technical team, support staff and all South Africans who rallied behind Banyana Banyana throughout the tournament,” the GCIS said.

    Read more: Banyana Banyana, Confederation of African Football, CAF
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    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
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