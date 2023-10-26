Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Yellow Door EnergyCatchwordsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Mining News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    #MI24: Anglo American considers further cost cuts as PGM crisis deepens

    By Felix Njini and Veronica Brown
    5 Feb 2024
    5 Feb 2024
    Anglo American may consider deeper cost-cutting measures unless market conditions improve after a fall in prices and a downturn in the platinum group metals (PGMs) sector that is the worst in 35 years, CEO Duncan Wanblad said on Monday. The diversified miner announced sweeping cuts last year to save about $1.8bn.
    Anglo American CEO Duncan Wanblad speaks during the Investing in African Mining Indaba 2023 conference in Cape Town. Source: Reuters/Shelley Christians
    Anglo American CEO Duncan Wanblad speaks during the Investing in African Mining Indaba 2023 conference in Cape Town. Source: Reuters/Shelley Christians

    Speaking on the sidelines of the African Mining Indaba in Cape Town, Wanblad said he did not see signs of any early PGM recovery, although diamond prices showed faint signs of strengthening.

    "To the extent that market conditions continue, we will have to cut deeper and we will just knuckle down and get it done," Wanblad said. "I absolutely understand how difficult this is."

    A drop in palladium and rhodium prices has squeezed profits for Anglo's South African units. At its iron ore unit in South Africa, a lack of sufficient rail capacity to ship material to port has also weighed.

    Dorcas Nhlapo, Senior Audit Manager, BDO South Africa
    Copper is the unsung hero of the energy transition

      19 Jan 2024

    South African platinum miners have depended on automakers' use of PGMs to curb exhaust emissions from conventional cars and trucks and face uncertain demand as the world pivots towards electric vehicles.

    Job cuts imminent

    The country's Mineral Council said on Monday restructuring across the PGM sector could result in between 4,000 and 7,000 job cuts.

    Wanblad declined to say how many jobs Anglo American plans to cut at its South African mines, but said it was "very probable" jobs would be affected.

    The miner is also scouting for new copper opportunities in African countries, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, the CEO said. Anglo is searching for assets that comply with investors' environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations, Wanblad said, while declining to say whether the company is currently in any talks.

    DRC, the world's top cobalt supplier, and No. 3 copper producer, has "some fabulous rocks", the CEO said.

    "We certainly have looked in the DRC and we will continue to look in the DRC," Wanblad said. "There's some great prospects there potentially. But ... it has to work in the first instance, economically and in the second instance, ethically."

    Read more: Anglo American, restructuring, Mining Indaba, Duncan Wanblad
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/


    Related

    “The Mining Charter's potential as an instrument to guide ESG and growth is undeniable, but it needs recalibration and effort,” says Alchemy Law partner Morné van der Merwe
    South Africa’s Mining Charter must strike balance in its ESG alignment
    3 days
    Dorcas Nhlapo, Senior Audit Manager, BDO South Africa
    Copper is the unsung hero of the energy transition
     19 Jan 2024
    Women Diggers Programme participants obtaining their certificates in computing and communication at the NCR TVET Kathu Campus. Source: Supplied
    Sishen and DMRE partner to empower women in mining
    9 Jan 2024
    The logo of Anglo American is seen on a jacket of an employee at the Los Bronces copper mine, in the outskirts of Santiago, Chile. Source: Reuters/Rodrigo Garrido
    High Court rules 50-year Anglo lead poisoning case is 'untenable'
     17 Dec 2023
    An Anglo American employee at the Kumba Iron Ore mine. Anglo signed an MOU with Swedish H2 Green Steel in April to use products from Kumba.
    Anglo American outlines financial plans, eyes long-term demand growth
     8 Dec 2023
    A haul truck is seen at the Mogalakwena platinum mine in Mokopane. Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    Anglo American readies cost cuts in wake of PGM market downturn
     7 Dec 2023
    Gwede Mantashe speaks at Africa Energy Week. Source: Lindsey Schutters
    South Africa's fight against energy poverty is getting dirty
     6 Nov 2023
    Source:
    Anglo American, coal producers to be slapped with class action over miners' lung diseases
    26 Oct 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz