African airlines see 11.8% rise in air cargo demand for June

In June 2024, total demand, measured in cargo tonne-kilometers (CTKs), increased by 14.1% compared to June 2023, with international operations up by 15.6%. This marks the seventh consecutive month of double-digit year-on-year growth.
Capacity, measured in available cargo tonne-kilometers (ACTKs), rose by 8.8% compared to June 2023, with a 10.8% increase in international operations. For the first half of 2024, demand was up by 13.4% compared to H1 2023, 4.3% compared to H1 2022, and 0.02% compared to H1 2021.
"Air cargo demand surged in June. Strong growth across all regions and major trade lanes combined for a record-breaking first-half performance in terms of CTKs. Maritime shipping constraints and a booming e-commerce sector are among the strongest growth drivers.
"Meanwhile, the sector has remained largely impervious to ongoing political and economic challenges, and the US customs crackdown on e-commerce deliveries from China. Air cargo looks to be on solid ground to continue its strong performance into the second half of 2024," says Willie Walsh, Iata’s director general.
• In June the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for global manufacturing output indicated expansion (52.3) while the new export orders PMI registered a small contraction, falling below the critical 50-point benchmark to 49.3.
• Global cross-border trade expanded 0.1% month-on-month in May while industrial production stayed level compared to the previous month.
• Inflation was a mixed picture in June. In the EU and Japan, inflation rates stayed roughly constant compared to the previous month at 2.6% and 2.8% respectively, while dropping in the US to 3.0%. In contrast, China’s inflation rate remained near zero (0.3%) reflecting weak domestic demand amid high unemployment, slow income growth, and a crisis in the real estate sector, a trend that has persisted since 2023.
Asia-Pacific airlines saw 17.0% year-on-year demand growth for air cargo in June — the strongest among all regions. Demand for the Africa-Asia trade lane grew by 37.5% year-on-year, while the Europe-Asia, Within Asia and Middle East-Asia trade lanes rose by 20.3%, 21.0% and 15.1% respectively. Capacity increased by 10.7% year-on-year.
North American carriers saw 9.5% year-on-year demand growth for air cargo in June — the weakest among all regions. Demand on the North America-Europe route saw an increase of 6.7%, while the Asia-North America trade lane, the world’s largest, grew by 12.8% year-on-year, the largest annual increase in five months. June capacity increased by 6.0% year-on-year.
European carriers saw 16.1% year-on-year demand growth for air cargo in June. Intra-European air cargo rose by 16.7% compared to June 2023, the sixth month in a row of double-digit annual growth. Europe–Middle East and Europe–Asia routes saw demand increase by 30.2% and 20.3% respectively. June capacity increased 9.1% year-on-year.
Middle Eastern carriers saw 13.8% year-on-year demand growth for air cargo in June. As mentioned above, the Middle East–Europe market performed particularly well with 30.2% annual growth, ahead of Middle East–Asia which grew by 15.1% year-on-year. June capacity increased 6.9% year-on-year.
Latin American carriers saw 13.1% year-on-year demand growth for air cargo in June. Capacity increased 15.5% year-on-year. Notably, Latin America posted the second-highest increase in international demand growth at 17.2% in June, up 6.3 percentage points compared to the previous month.
African airlines saw 11.8% year-on-year demand growth for air cargo in June. Demand on the Africa–Asia market increased by 37.5% compared to June 2023, the strongest performance of all trade lanes. June capacity increased by 23.8% year-on-year.