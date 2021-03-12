Africa Proptech Forum set to fast-track African property innovation

Proptech, the convergence of property and technology, is now widely recognised as a pivotal force behind innovation and efficiency in real estate. It is reshaping how properties are developed, managed, and experienced.

This transformation is particularly relevant in Africa, where the adoption of proptech is still in its early stages, with opportunity aplenty and a competitive advantage for early adopters.

As the API Summit 2024 approaches, industry leaders and innovators are gearing up for the Africa Proptech Forum (APF), the continent’s only pan-African Proptech Summit, set to take place on 20 September at the Westin Hotel in Cape Town.

Peter Clark, managing partner at REdimension Capital, says the integration of technology is a game-changer for the industry at large. “Real estate management teams are increasingly seeing how technology and innovation can deliver enhanced results within their portfolios by improving operational performance, driving asset values, and creating more sustainable outcomes.

"APF is a finger on the pulse of the proptech industry, ensuring that stakeholders stay informed and connected as the future of the built environment continues to be reshaped by technology.”

Proptech industry evolution

Waldo Marcus, industry principal at MRI Software SA and lead sponsor of APF, says the ever-growing number of property-related businesses introducing technology platforms and solutions to enhance their tenant, client, and employee experience is clear testament to the advancements made in the proptech industry.

The dynamic regulatory and economic landscape guides property industry leaders to focus more on flexible and scalable technology adoption, which will future proof their businesses, protect them, and generate real value.

The Africa Proptech Forum plays a crucial role for us in the growth and innovation of the proptech industry by ensuring that stakeholders stay informed and connected in this rapidly evolving sector. This is why MRI continues its lead sponsorship and participation in the event.

Kfir Rusin, co-chief executive officer of admyt, an industry sponsor for the event, says real estate is undergoing a significant transformation with a shift from traditional leasing models to a more holistic focus on client experience and operational efficiency.

“Proptech is central in driving change by enabling more seamless customer interactions, advanced data utilisation, and the development of sustainable, resilient, and more cost-effective operations.

"APF is a vital platform that connects real estate tech businesses, property service providers, and landlords, playing a significant role in pushing the industry forward and building momentum for more innovation.”

Transformative impact

Coinciding with the 15th Annual API Summit, this premier event is dedicated to exploring the transformative impact of proptech on Africa’s real estate sector and bringing together decision-makers from the technology and formal real-estate sectors.

It provides an essential platform for stakeholders to connect, share insights, and explore the latest advancements in real estate technology. With the theme of this year’s API Summit, Impact, the forum will delve into how effective strategy and execution can drive success in Africa’s property sector.

A highlight of this year’s Africa Proptech Forum is the APF Start-Up Competition, presented in partnership with Burstone. This competition is designed to identify, showcase, connect, reward, and support innovative, early-stage African proptech companies. It offers a unique opportunity for start-ups to pitch their business ideas to industry leaders, venture capitalists, and potential customers.

Andrew Wooler, chief executive officer of Burstone Group, a sponsor of the competition, explains, “APF features the latest innovations and proptech trends critical to the future and sustainability of South Africa’s real-estate sector.

"For us, innovation is about more than the latest technology; it’s a mindset that encompasses the way you engage with clients, structure deals, and manage costs.”

By bringing together a diverse group of stakeholders from the technology and real estate sectors, the 2024 APF aims to create a space where ideas can be exchanged, partnerships can be formed, and the future of African real estate can be shaped.