Finance Banking
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsLoeriesPendoringIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Human8Edge GrowthAICPA & CIMAPaycorp GroupBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Banking News South Africa

News Finance & Insurance Banking

#Davos2025: Afreximbank teams up with Africa Collective and AfCFTA

30 Sep 2024
30 Sep 2024
Africa Collective and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat are happy to announce African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) as their host partner at Davos 2025, on the margins of the World Economic Forum.
Source: @afreximbank/X On Thursday, 19 September, Afreximbank celebrated 30 remarkable years of leadership, dedication, and impact with Benedict Okey Oramah. From transforming African trade to championing the continent’s economic future, Oramah’s journey has been nothing short of extraordinary.
Source: @afreximbank/X On Thursday, 19 September, Afreximbank celebrated 30 remarkable years of leadership, dedication, and impact with Benedict Okey Oramah. From transforming African trade to championing the continent’s economic future, Oramah’s journey has been nothing short of extraordinary.

The strategic partnership between Afreximbank, Africa Collective and the AfCFTA Secretariat was borne out of a mutual vision to showcase public and private-sector trade and investment opportunities present in Africa on a global platform. It also underpins the importance of mutually beneficial global collaborations towards realising Africa's development.

Africa Collective is a platform for pan-African and international stakeholders that was established to facilitate exchange of information and ideas on the opportunities in Africa as well as encourage collaboration among its stakeholders.

The 2025 Davos edition of Africa Collective’s gathering will take place at the Hard Rock Hotel Davos and will be made up of a series of events, including thematic roundtables and networking receptions. Various African institutions are expected to be in attendance.

While commenting on the partnership announcement, Benedict Oramah, president and chairman of the Board of Directors at Afreximbank said: "The Bank is pleased to join Africa Collective and the AfCFTA Secretariat as a host partner at Davos 2025.

"We trust the partnership will increase the visibility of the continent and facilitate high-quality engagements with development partners on the sidelines of the event. The World Economic Forum is a critical platform for discussing key global and regional challenges and now, more than ever, it is important for Africa to be at the table, when those discussions are ongoing.

"We welcome collaborations such as this one, as it will help us drive our collective continental agenda as well as better shape the African narrative.
As Africa Collective's patronage partner, we are excited to welcome Afreximbank as a host partner.

"Given the Bank's impressive history and broad footprint across Africa and the diaspora, we are confident that this partnership will bring African topics into sharper focus at Davos and beyond," highlighted H.E. Wamkele Mene, secretary general, AfCFTA Secretariat.

After a successful series of five events organised in Davos in 2024, Africa Collective, Afreximbank and the AfCFTA Secretariat look forward to amplifying their pan-African-led activities at Davos 2025.

Read more: Davos, Afreximbank, AfCFTA
Share this article
NextOptions

Source: African Press Organisation

APO is the sole press release wire in Africa, and the global leader in media relations related to Africa. With headquarters in Dakar, Senegal, APO owns a media database of over 150,000 contacts and the main Africa-related news online community.

Go to: www.bizcommunity.com/PressOffice.aspx?cn=apogroup
Related
More industry news

NextOptions
Let's do Biz