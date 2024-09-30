Davos2025: Afreximbank teams up with Africa Collective and AfCFTA

Africa Collective and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat are happy to announce African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) as their host partner at Davos 2025, on the margins of the World Economic Forum.

Source: @afreximbank/X On Thursday, 19 September, Afreximbank celebrated 30 remarkable years of leadership, dedication, and impact with Benedict Okey Oramah. From transforming African trade to championing the continent’s economic future, Oramah’s journey has been nothing short of extraordinary.

The strategic partnership between Afreximbank, Africa Collective and the AfCFTA Secretariat was borne out of a mutual vision to showcase public and private-sector trade and investment opportunities present in Africa on a global platform. It also underpins the importance of mutually beneficial global collaborations towards realising Africa's development.

Africa Collective is a platform for pan-African and international stakeholders that was established to facilitate exchange of information and ideas on the opportunities in Africa as well as encourage collaboration among its stakeholders.

The 2025 Davos edition of Africa Collective’s gathering will take place at the Hard Rock Hotel Davos and will be made up of a series of events, including thematic roundtables and networking receptions. Various African institutions are expected to be in attendance.

Destined for Prosperity



As Africa continues to dominate the list of the world’s fastest-growing economies, Afreximbank is empowering businesses to build effective investment, traffic, and trade strategies that challenge outdated perceptions of Africa as a tradable commodity and… pic.twitter.com/vXSsDGhYHz — African Export-Import Bank - Afreximbank (@afreximbank) September 2, 2024

While commenting on the partnership announcement, Benedict Oramah, president and chairman of the Board of Directors at Afreximbank said: "The Bank is pleased to join Africa Collective and the AfCFTA Secretariat as a host partner at Davos 2025.

"We trust the partnership will increase the visibility of the continent and facilitate high-quality engagements with development partners on the sidelines of the event. The World Economic Forum is a critical platform for discussing key global and regional challenges and now, more than ever, it is important for Africa to be at the table, when those discussions are ongoing.

"We welcome collaborations such as this one, as it will help us drive our collective continental agenda as well as better shape the African narrative.

As Africa Collective's patronage partner, we are excited to welcome Afreximbank as a host partner.

"Given the Bank's impressive history and broad footprint across Africa and the diaspora, we are confident that this partnership will bring African topics into sharper focus at Davos and beyond," highlighted H.E. Wamkele Mene, secretary general, AfCFTA Secretariat.

After a successful series of five events organised in Davos in 2024, Africa Collective, Afreximbank and the AfCFTA Secretariat look forward to amplifying their pan-African-led activities at Davos 2025.