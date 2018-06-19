Absa Run Your City Series partners with Cansa as its official charity for 2024

The Absa Run Your City Series organisers are thrilled to welcome the Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa) as the official charity for the entire series of events taking place in Gqeberha, Cape Town, Durban, Tshwane and Joburg in 2024.

A non-profit leader in the fight against cancer since 1931, Cansa enables research, educates the public and advocates for and supports all people affected by cancer, while leading SA towards a cancer-free society.

"We are delighted to welcome Cansa as the official charity of the Absa Run Your City Series in 2024," says Michael Meyer, managing director of Stillwater Sports and Series founder. "Cansa does incredible work in the fight against cancer, and we are thrilled to support their efforts through our events. Their commitment to improving the lives of those affected by cancer resonates deeply with our values, and we look forward to a successful and impactful partnership."

"By partnering with Cansa across all five events, we aim to extend our support to a wider audience spanning five major cities," continues Meyer. "Our commitment to making a difference in the fight against cancer is unwavering and we encourage the Run Your City Series community to show their support by donating towards the cause when entering any of the events online. Every contribution, no matter the size, can make a significant impact. Together, the Absa Run Your City Series community can help drive change and support those affected by cancer."

Leillani Geduld, Cansa national corporate relations and sporting events manager, says "We’re thrilled to be selected as the official charity of the iconic Absa Run Your City Series. This partnership gives us a platform to engage with a vibrant community, showcasing our cities while promoting the importance of physical activity in lowering cancer risks."

"Our Cansa Active brand is dedicated to promoting leading a balanced lifestyle and raising awareness about safe participation in sports, especially in the sun. We aim to educate individuals on being cancer-aware, encouraging smart choices regarding diet and lifestyle," explains Geduld. "Through Cansa Active, the community can participate in their favorite sporting events such as the Absa Run Your City Series and activities while supporting Cansa's care and support and health education awareness programmes. We believe that a balanced lifestyle is crucial, as it can help reduce approximately 20% of the cancers diagnosed in South Africans annually."

In conclusion, Geduld emphasises, "Each donation to Cansa helps ensure that we can continue providing assistance to anyone who hears the words 'You have cancer.' We’re excited to engage with and get to know the Absa Run Your City Series community in 2024."

Keep an eye out for the Cansa team during race week and on event day. In addition to offering screenings and activations, Cansa will have a stand where Cansa merchandise can be purchased.

Event information: 2024 Absa Run Your City Series

1. Sunday 07 April 2024 Absa Run Your City GQEBERHA 10K 2. Sunday 12 May 2024 Absa Run Your City CAPE TOWN 10K 3. Sunday 07 July 2024 Absa Run Your City DURBAN 10K 4. Sunday 25 August 2024 Absa Run Your City TSHWANE 10K 5. Tuesday 24 September 2024 Absa Run Your City JOBURG 10K

Exciting news: In 2024, each of the five Absa Run Your City Series events will showcase unique, city-specific medals, adding a personalised touch to the participant experience reflective of the host city's essence and character.

About Absa

Absa Group is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and is one of Africa’s largest diversified financial services groups.

Absa Group offers an integrated set of products and services across personal and business banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth and investment management and insurance.

Absa operates in fourteen countries. The Group owns majority stakes in banks in Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, South Africa, Tanzania (Absa Bank Tanzania and National Bank of Commerce), Uganda and Zambia and has insurance operations in Botswana, Kenya, Mozambique, South Africa, and Zambia. Absa also has representative offices in Namibia and Nigeria, and securities entities in the United Kingdom and the United States. For further information about Absa Group Limited, please visit www.absa.africa

About the Absa Run Your City Series

A proudly South African mass participation road running series, the Absa Run Your City Series has been revolutionizing the sport since 2015. A road running celebration like no other, the Absa Run Your City Series comprises five unique events namely the Absa Run Your City GQEBERHA 10K (launched in 2023), Absa Run Your City CAPE TOWN 10K (launched in 2015), the Absa Run Your City DURBAN 10K (launched in 2017), Absa Run Your City TSHWANE 10K (launched in 2023) and the Absa Run Your City JOBURG 10K (launched in 2016).

A diverse road running series, the Absa Run Your City Series integrates businesses, families, investment in community, world class achievement and fun for all participants. For further information please visit https://runyourcityseries.com/