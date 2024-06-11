Industries

    86 graduates sent to China by W&RSETA for internship, entrepreneurship programme

    11 Jun 2024
    11 Jun 2024
    The Wholesale and Retail Sector Education and Training Authority (W&RSETA) has collaborated with the Chinese Culture Centre to launch an innovative internship and entrepreneurship programme.
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    This initiative will see 86 TVET college graduates from 11 TVET colleges across South Africa embarking on a 12-month training programme in China.

    The programme, which focuses on cross-border e-commerce and entrepreneurship, is fully sponsored by W&RSETA with an investment of R22m.

    The graduates, consisting of 44 males and 42 females, departed for China on May 26, 2024, and will be getting the much-needed work-integrated learning experience until May 2025.

    This unique opportunity is designed to equip them with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in the global e-commerce landscape and drive entrepreneurial growth within South Africa.

    "We are thrilled to launch this programme in collaboration with the Chinese Culture Centre.

    "This initiative is a testament to our commitment to empowering young South Africans with the skills they need to excel in the global marketplace.

    "By investing in their development, we are not only enhancing their career prospects but also contributing to the growth and innovation of the Wholesale and Retail Sector.

    "We look forward to seeing the positive impact these graduates will have upon their return," says Tom Mkhwanazi, CEO of the W&RSETA.

