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Volvo SA appoints Retroviral as its media agency
Volvo South Africa has announced the appointment of Retroviral as its creative earned media agency.
The appointment comes as Volvo continues to accelerate its electrification strategy globally and locally, with a growing portfolio of fully electric and hybrid vehicles entering the South African market.
The first work from the partnership is expected to roll out in the coming months as Volvo continue