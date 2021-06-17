Pick n Pay signs up as PolySA member

Pick n Pay has joined Polystyrene Association of South Africa (PolySA) as a member. PolySA is an Extended Producer Responsibility Organisation (PRO) focused on promoting recycling of polystyrene and creating a positive environmental outlook for this versatile packaging material in South Africa.



Pick n Pay Sustainability general manager, Andre Nel, said that the retailer joined PolySA because supporting the various PROs operating in the country's packaging landscape is an important step towards long-term sustainable change and supporting a true circular waste economy.



"We are committed to reducing our impact on the environment and encourage our suppliers and customers to join us on this journey. The more we work together to reduce the amount of waste that is sent to landfills and develop new end-markets for recycled material, the greater the difference we can make," Nel said.