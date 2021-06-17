Packaging In brief South Africa

Menu

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more
Business services
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Subscribe to industry newsletters


Pick n Pay signs up as PolySA member

17 Jun 2021
Pick n Pay has joined Polystyrene Association of South Africa (PolySA) as a member. PolySA is an Extended Producer Responsibility Organisation (PRO) focused on promoting recycling of polystyrene and creating a positive environmental outlook for this versatile packaging material in South Africa.

Pick n Pay Sustainability general manager, Andre Nel, said that the retailer joined PolySA because supporting the various PROs operating in the country's packaging landscape is an important step towards long-term sustainable change and supporting a true circular waste economy.

"We are committed to reducing our impact on the environment and encourage our suppliers and customers to join us on this journey. The more we work together to reduce the amount of waste that is sent to landfills and develop new end-markets for recycled material, the greater the difference we can make," Nel said.
Comment
Read more: Pick n Pay, Andre Nel, Polystyrene Association of South Africa

Related

Pick n Pay's exclusive lease agreements coming to an end3 days ago
Fortress Reit, Pick n Pay co-invest in 36ha distribution centre development28 May 2021
PnP lures shoppers to LiveFit range with free fitness classes17 May 2021
Clicks to buy Pick n Pay pharmacies10 May 2021
Edge GrowthKombo King turns up the heat5 May 2021
Pick n Pay caps gross profit margin for ginger and garlic15 Mar 2021
A message from Raymond Ackerman on his 90th birthday9 Mar 2021
Pick n Pay enters fitness market with new LiveFit fitness equipment range18 Feb 2021
Let's do Biz