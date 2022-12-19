First African journalists graduate from fintech-focused journalism programme

The inaugural cohort of African journalists have graduated from their fintech-focused Finance Journalism Training Programme, an initiative of the Ecobank Group, a pan-African banking group, and AMA Academy, the pan-African e-learning platform providing free training to African journalists.

Image supplied. Felix Abely (L) and Joseph Sandu (R), Best Fintech Journalists of the Year

Felix Abely, editor-in-chief of Congo Media Plus from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Joseph Ndamu Sandu, editor of Business Times in Zimbabwe, won the Fintech Journalist of the Year Award for Francophone Africa and Anglophone Africa respectively, for writing the best fintech articles in their final assignment of the programme.

A total of 22 journalists who completed the training modules competed for the Best Fintech Journalist Award, 11 in Francophone Africa and 11 in Anglophone Africa.

In Francophone Africa, Anselme Akeko and Acheck Yacoub Hassan finished second and third respectively, while Gugu Lourie and Isaac Aidoo finished 2nd and 3rd in Anglophone Africa.

The two winners were given free access to the Africa Financial Industry Summit, courtesy of Jeune Afrique Media Plus, which took place on 28 – 29 November in Lomé.

Addressing a huge need

"The Finance Journalism Training Programme delivers on the huge need to provide high-level knowledge and understanding to African journalists on the emerging trends in finance, and especially those relating to the rapidly evolving fintech landscape,” says Eloine Barry, managing director of the AMA Academy.

“It is particularly fitting that we are collaborating with the Ecobank Group for this programme as it shares our vision of creating a world where everyone should be able to learn about the new trends that affect the development of our continent,” she adds.

The Programme, provides five weeks of training modules covering the history of financial services, blockchain, open banking, and the fintech transformation of financial services and regulation

The course is specially designed to train and build the capacity of journalists covering finance, business and technology by equipping them with the skills, knowledge and experience that they need to fully understand and accurately report on the issues, challenges, opportunities and benefits of the African financial sector.

"This fintech training course aligns with Ecobank's strategy to support the growth of the African fintech ecosystem,” states said Christiane Bossom, communications manager, Ecobank Group.

“We applaud this first graduating cohort for their willingness and curiosity during these training modules. They and future attendees of this programme will help to ensure the robust media reporting necessary to drive public education and awareness of the financial sector across the African continent. We also thank our partner AMA Academy for successfully implementing the programme," Bosson adds.

In August 2022 over 400 journalists from 30 African countries were selected to participate in this free Financial Journalism Training Programme.