Charting your way to the top: How to strategise your career trajectory post-pandemic

The good news from the jobs marketplace is that top companies are again starting to search for top talent after last year's hiring hiatus. But important for young professionals as well as students in fields such as brand strategy, communication and business to know right now, is that they need to be very clear about their talent trajectory and the skills companies are looking for, because the competition for plum positions is fiercer than ever, an expert says.