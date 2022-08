Kevin Britz and Craig Page-Lee, hosts of Lunchtime Marketing and Leadership every Thursday at 12pm on ebizradio.com , discuss why what we hear is more important than what we see in marketing

In this new world of hybrid and hyper-connectivity, if you are not using sound as part of your marketing strategy, ask yourself why.

Britz and Page-Lee delve into sound marketing and why it is essential to a marketing strategy.