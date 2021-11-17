Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthBiz Trends 2021Covid-19Facebook Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Leap CommunicationsOptimize AgencyBonitasEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Specialties News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Top stories

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa


Peddling the 94.7 Ride Joburg to raise funds for bone marrow donations

17 Nov 2021
To raise funds for the South African Bone Marrow Registry's (SABMR) Patient Assistance Programme, 26 cyclists will take part in the 94.7 Ride Joburg this coming Sunday.
Source: supplied. Christine Roos, one of the 26 cyclists who will be pedding the 94.7 Ride Joburg this Sunday to raise funds for SABMR
Source: supplied. Christine Roos, one of the 26 cyclists who will be pedding the 94.7 Ride Joburg this Sunday to raise funds for SABMR
To date, the SABMR has helped save the lives of 550 patients with life-threatening blood disorders by matching them with healthy, unrelated bone marrow donors from South Africa and the rest of the world.

Bone marrow-related diseases are not a mystery but a solvable challenge says Dr Charlotte Ingram, medical director for the SAMBR.

“However, there are however many patients in need of stem cell transplant to offer them the best chance of survival. The solution: we must get everyone in the world on a registry to give them the best chance. Starting in South Africa," she says.

Finding a suitable match


Currently, there are 39 million registered donors worldwide and counting. Ethnicity plays a vital role in finding a donor as you’re most likely to find a donor within your own ethnic grouping.

South Africa is a prime and unique example of mixed inherited diversity, making it even more difficult to find a suitable match for a patient in need.
A patient has a 1 in 100 000 chance of finding a suitable donor match.

These odds are even further reduced for patients of colour to 1 in 400 000 as there is a lack of donors of colour not only on our local registry, but globally.
Hence, spurring everyone who is eligible to sign up and donate to give patients the second chance at life they so deserve.

As a non-profit public benefit organisation, the SABMR relies heavily on financial donations to cover the costs of donor recruitment which costs around R2000 per swab test kit.

Each kit needs to be sent to an international laboratory for tissue-typing before the results are placed on the SABMR’s database, to which donor registries around the world have access.
NextOptions
Read more: 94.7, Joburg, South Africa, blood disorders, South African Bone Marrow Registry

Related

Source: ©Win Nondakowit
Generating real returns at low risk in today's economy30 minutes ago
Source: © fotogestoeber
Experts see repro rate increase as the start of more gradual increases49 minutes ago
Source: © ra2studio
Repro rate increase could have been delayed1 hour ago
Source: © pandpstock001
Technology: healthcare enabler or disrupter?2 hours ago
Source: ©Paulus Rusyanto
Repro rate raised by 25 basis points23 hours ago
Source: ©Getty Images
Merger between Bonitas & Nedgroup Medical Aid Scheme approved1 day ago
Source: Life Healthcare Group Life Healthcare Group headquarters, South Africa
Life Healthcare Group shows R21.7bn revenue1 day ago
Source: Supplied. Bada Pharasi, CEO of the IPASA
Pharma companies need to build trust with consumers1 day ago

News


Show more
Let's do Biz