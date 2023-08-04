Industries

Workshop17 to open its first flexible workspace in KZN at Ballito Junction

4 Aug 2023
Workshop17 will open its first flexible workspace in KwaZulu-Natal at Ballito Junction thanks to a collaboration between the mall, co-owned by Flanagan & Gerard Group and Menlyn Maine Investment Holdings, and the coworking space provider.
Architectural perspective of the new Workshop17 offices, the new entrance into Ballito Junction, and a view of the new plaza area. Source: Supplied
Architectural perspective of the new Workshop17 offices, the new entrance into Ballito Junction, and a view of the new plaza area. Source: Supplied

Ballito Junction ticks all Workshop17’s boxes, explains CEO and cofounder of Workshop17 Paul Keursten, offering high business visibility, access to instant shopping and restaurants, close proximity to the King Shaka International Airport and the N2, nearby towns, excellent schools and medical facilities.

It will be Workshop17’s eighth flexible workspace in the country and its 10th in total.

“The pandemic saw a greater adoption of work-from-home routines which have resulted in businesses of all sizes shifting away from traditional offices, working styles and towards more flexible and shared workspaces. People now have more choice than ever before on where and how to work,” Keursten says.

Semigration to KZN

Paul Gerard, MD of Flanagan & Gerard Group, notes that large volumes of people in higher income brackets, including families semigrating from Gauteng, are relocating to the north coast of KZN. “It is this growing movement that inspired the decision to introduce bespoke workspace solutions to the region,” he says.

Ballito Junction plaza view. Source: Supplied
Ballito Junction plaza view. Source: Supplied

The Ballito Junction refurbishment will also see international brands coming to the KZN North Coast, including Starbucks and Krispy Kreme, as well as the new offering of Catia Restaurant, previously Piccadilly Café, with a bespoke dining concept for the Ballito market.

Workshop17 will be opening in the first quarter of 2024, following the completion of the upgrade and enclosure of Ballito Junction's original 10,000m2.

