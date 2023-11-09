Industries

Transnet seeks further reprieve from R10bn debt repayment as December deadline looms

9 Nov 2023
By: Ray Mahlaka
Transnet, the state-owned transport company that has accumulated a mountain of debt, plans to ask its lenders for a further reprieve on a big chunk of debt that is due next month to avoid a messy default and potential bankruptcy.
Source: Reuters.

Transnet has already received a reprieve on a portion of its debt totalling R7bn, which was due for repayment on 6 November 2023. The company asked lenders to roll it over to a later period.

In finance lingo, Transnet “refinanced” the debt that became due for repayment in early November, meaning that it applied for new debt and used it to replace existing/outstanding debt while negotiating new repayment terms.

Read the full article by Ray Mahlaka at Daily Maverick.

Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.

Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/
Read more: Transnet, Ray Mahlaka

