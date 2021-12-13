Ramaphosa tests positive for Covid

President Cyril Ramaphosa is in self-isolation and is receiving treatment after testing positive for Covid-19, according to a statement issued by Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele on Sunday night.



According to Gungubele, Ramaphosa started feeling unwell on Sunday after leaving the memorial service of the last apartheid president FW de Klerk in Cape Town.



He said Ramaphosa had displayed “mild” symptoms and was being monitored by South African National Defence Force doctors.



