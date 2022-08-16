IELTS Prize competition open to SA students looking to study internationally

In a first for South African students, anyone applying to a higher education institution where IELTS is an admissions requirement can now enter the British Council's annual IELTS Prize competition to potentially win £3,000 towards their university tuition fees.

Image source: Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels

The IELTS Prize is a global initiative created to help ambitious young people turn their academic dreams into reality by providing them with financial assistance and the opportunity to pursue their undergraduate or postgraduate course of choice in English-speaking universities around the world.

This year’s competition is open to eligible IELTS test takers from nine countries around the world, including South Africa. Test takers in Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, Egypt, Bangladesh, Canada, Colombia and Lebanon can also submit applications.

Local IELTS test takers who are residents of South Africa and plan to begin their undergraduate or postgraduate studies in the 2023/24 academic year can submit their application between 1 July and 30 September 2022.

The British Council will select a total of seven winners through a competitive application process to receive the cash prize to support their studies.

As well as facilitating students’ academic pursuits in world-class educational institutions, the IELTS Prize opens doors for individuals, granting them the freedom to travel to new countries, immerse themselves in new cultures, and become part of a global community.

Nadine Mukhtar, a recipient of the IELTS Prize who is from the UK, said: “This prize helped me decide which country I wanted to pursue my law studies in and turned my academic aspirations into a reality.

“I would encourage everyone who can to apply – not just to help fund your studies, but to increase your confidence in your capabilities and inspire you to always produce your best work.”

Applicants from South Africa who wish to enter the IELTS Prize should visit https://ieltsprize.takeielts.britishcouncil.org/ where they can find out more information about the prize, the application process, and review frequently asked questions to assist their application.