Forge Academy & Labs seeks students for 5G, cloud learnership programme

26 Sep 2022
Forge Academy & Labs is in search of 15 youths for its newly launched 5G certification and cloud practitioner programme in partnership with MICT Seta.
Source:
Source: Pexels

Forge Academy & Labs recently partnered with MICT Seta and signed a two-year Memorandum of Understanding that will offer students the following:

  • Accredited 5G and cloud computing skills training
  • Ecosystem building
  • Workforce development programmes
  • Public policy

The short skills programme, designed by Forge in collaboration with Nokia Bell Labs and AWS, begins on 15 October 2022 and will be carried out over an intensive four-month period. Once completed, students will have a new skill set and a globally recognised certification to assist them in securing employment in the global ICT sector.

“This is another opportunity Forge Academy & Labs is offering youth in South Africa to get ahead in the ICT sector. We empower and equip youths - our workforce and leaders of the future - to inspire hope by creating opportunities that didn’t exist before. Youth unemployment is a mountain we are scaling one project at a time,” says Craig Clutty, COO of Forge Academy & Labs.

The 5G and cloud computing programme will be hosted in person at Forge Academy & Labs at The Gantry in Fourways, Gauteng. Students will receive a stipend to assist with transport needs.

“We are mandated to drive and grow 4IR skills in South Africa to capitalise on the opportunities the IT sector offers. Strategic partnerships are essential and we are excited to partner with Forge Academy to equip our youths for this exciting revolution,” says Gugu Sema, senior manager 4IR, MICT Seta.

For students wanting to apply:

Students can begin the enrolment process here. Entrepreneurial and IT assessments will be done, followed by a final round of interviews before final placements are made.

Students who would like to enrol must meet the following minimum criteria:

  • Be 18-27 years of age
  • Must have completed an NQF level five or higher national certificate
  • Must be able to attend classes in person at The Gantry, Fourways
  • Must have own transport
  • Must not have employment
  • Must be a South African citizen with a valid ID
  • Economic empowerment applicants preferred
  • Applications close on 28 September 2022

