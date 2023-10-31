Savvy 2024 Fellowship: Apply now for global impact!

Applications for the 2024 Savvy Global Fellowship for aspiring and early-stage entrepreneurs are now open for dynamic individuals who are eager to make a difference in the world through innovative and sustainable solutions.

Source: @savvyfellows/Twitter

These are individuals who are driven by the desire to tackle some of the world's most pressing challenges, have dreamt of establishing a successful business with a meaningful impact but lacked the guidance to do so, and are in the early stages of entrepreneurship or looking to expand their existing venture into new markets.

The Savvy Global Fellowship, available in 111 languages, is a virtual initiative which was founded in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and the recent macroeconomic downturn, which saw many people lose their jobs. It seeks to equip these individuals with the knowledge, skills, resources and support network they need to start their impact-driven businesses and succeed as entrepreneurs.

Backed by the Roddenberry Foundation, the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation, the International Telecommunication Union, and Because International, the Savvy Global Fellowship has received more than 198,860 applications from around the world since 2020, and has selected, trained, and supported 11,366 fellows from 170 countries.

For 12 to 32 weeks, the fellowship programme helps selected Fellows answer all the relevant questions that they need to kickstart their amazing impact venture, gain early traction, achieve product-market fit, and scale into new markets.

Some of the things Savvy Fellows learn include fundraising for their business, building the right team to execute their business strategies, building buzz around their product or service, achieving product-market fit, scaling into new markets and verticals, and building customer loyalty and retention.

Themes covered include: understanding your customer; leading the competition; understanding your target market and drafting the right revenue model.

Recognition and rewards

Participants also have access to peer-to-peer mentorship.

At the end of every year, Savvy Fellows compete for the $3,000 Savvy prize, which seeks to recognise and support the efforts of Savvy Fellows working to solve some of the world’s most pressing problems through innovative and sustainable ways.

The Savvy prize comes in cash prizes, product development support, and marketing endeavors.

So far, the Savvy prize has been awarded to seven Savvy Fellows.

The call for applications is open to new Fellows between the ages of 18 and 40. Applicants over the age of 40 will be considered if they have a minimum of five years of work or entrepreneurial experience.

There is no application deadline, and as Savvy is a fully-funded fellowship programme, Fellows are not required to pay any fee.