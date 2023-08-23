Fire up your entrepreneurial engine and join us at The Business Show

If you're an entrepreneur or SME owner looking to grow, learn, network, be inspired, and drive your business to innovative ideas and to unimaginable heights, we've got you.

The NSBC and World Famous Events’ 15th edition of The Business Show :: Africa will rock the Sandton Convention Centre on 6 and 7 September 2023, with Africa’s most successful business show bringing opportunities to the most vibrant sector of the economy.

With many thousands of registered delegates so far, you’ll be among the stars of networking, innovation and advisors. This is unrivalled networking, the ultimate opportunity to meet and engage with hundreds of fellow entrepreneurs, business leaders, and mega entrepreneurs.

So, if you are serious about starting out or wanting to grow a bigger and more successful business, this is the place to be to fast-track success.

Your free ticket includes full access to the Build a Business Live Seminars and Masterclasses; the Nedbank Speed Networking Zone, the Business Expo and the Absa VIP Lounge. On arrival you will be greeted and shown the way at the FedEx Welcome Centre.

Did you know...?

South African founders Lebo Gunguluza, GEM Group; Fats Lazarides, Ocean Basket; Irfan Pardesi and Hina Kassam, ACM Gold; and Rob Stokes, Quirk Digital agency all started out with a dream and a whole lot of belief in it?

The Business Show :: Africa is designed to give anyone who wants to emulate these highly successful business people the chance to rub shoulders and listen to them sharing how their fortunes changed with innovation, hard work and a desire to create the best company they could.

Be inspired by top-of-the-line speakers at Build a Business Live. The line-up includes: Mike Anderson, the NSBC founder and CEO, Mark Keating, sales guru, founder and CEO; John Molanda, head of transactional banking sales (business banking), Absa; Cleola Kunene, head of SME development and customer experience, Johannesburg Stock Exchange; and Conrad Steyn, chief technology officer, Cisco, to name a few. To see the full line-up, go to www.thebizshow.africa.

From resilience to rands and sense

The Business Show :: Africa will be two days of business buzz for anyone looking to create their business platform that can springboard them to another level of lifestyle. South Africans have proved to be among the most resilient people in the world, and taking an opportunity like this one can turn resilience into long-term business success.

No other event you may attend this year will open doors for your imagination to take flight.

Please note that only pre-registration is free. Fire up your entrepreneurial engine and head over to The Business Show :: Africa website at www.thebizshow.africa for a closer look and to get your free ticket.

It’s the business event of 2023 – and you can only win if you’re in!



