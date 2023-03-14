Industries

Africa


The best way to reach SMEs in South Africa

14 Mar 2023
Issued by: Broad Media
MyBroadband offers various marketing solutions that will help you reach the key decision-makers within its audience.
The best way to reach SMEs in South Africa

MyBroadband is the largest technology website in South Africa and the best way to reach SMEs.

This is because MyBroadband is read by many South Africans who are key decision-makers within their organisations.

The breakdown of MyBroadband’s key business decision-maker audience is below:

  • CEOs, directors, and executives – 400,000
  • Business owners – 275,000
  • Decision makers – 1.8 million

By marketing to these people, you will be reaching their SMEs, too. This will build trust in your brand and open new opportunities for you to conduct business.

Marketing opportunities

MyBroadband offers various marketing solutions that will help you reach the key decision-makers within its audience.

These marketing products include sponsored articles, social media promotions, category takeovers, What’s Next interviews, dedicated mailers, display banners, and much more.

Our marketing team will also manage your entire campaign – including targeting, performance optimisation, and reporting.

Contact MyBroadband’s advertising team to see how we can help your company.

Broad Media
Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.

