ExpandYourBiz programme open for applications for 120 manufacturing and services businesses

The EDA will continue to capacitate entrepreneurs following the successful implementation of the Khulisanani/Godisanang and GrowYourBiz initiatives made possible through grants from the Walmart Foundation.

This year, the ExpandYourBiz programme, made possible again by a grant from the Walmart Foundation, will provide targeted support to 120 growing businesses in the services and manufacturing sectors. Interested entrepreneurs in Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha in the Western Cape and Katlehong and Soshanguve in Gauteng are encouraged to apply for the 2022 intake. The six-month programme will kick off in September 2022 with implementation set to take place until February 2023. The EDA will roll the programme out in a further two regions in Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal in 2023 to another 60 entrepreneurs in the above-mentioned sectors.

The training, aimed at developing manufacturing and services businesses, will encompass eight modules of business and entrepreneurial competency training by focusing on core skills such as, among others, marketing and sales, small business finance, product differentiation, innovation and technology, and networking. Peer-to-peer coaching and engagement have been built into the programme to bolster learning and ensure programme sustainability through a strengthened entrepreneurial network. Finally, group coaching will provide further opportunities to network with other participants in the programme and build linkages that can support participant growth and development.

Delivered by the Gibs EDA in these communities, the programme represents a 'next step' for these entrepreneurs so their businesses can continue to flourish. Miranda Hosking, managing executive for Social Education at Gibs, says: “We are thrilled to partner with the Walmart Foundation for the third time in offering support to SMMEs. We look forward to engaging with this cohort to facilitate them in taking their businesses to the next level.”

Through the programme, the Gibs EDA will provide the programme participants with linkages to local markets and various types of funding support by exposing them to relevant entrepreneurial ecosystem role-players that can assist them in the areas of access to funding and markets. Furthermore, through the blended learning programme, the participants’ technological and digital skills will be improved, thus enabling them to compete in an e-commerce world. Finally, through the programme, participants will be taught the compliance requirements of their sector through relevant content and learning resources prepared and delivered by qualified experts. This will assist participants in accessing supply chain opportunities.

Are you an entrepreneur based or operating in Mitchells Plain or Khayelitsha in the Western Cape or Katlehong or Soshanguve in Gauteng? Review the criteria below, and if you meet the criteria, apply for the free programme now to set yourself and your business up for an incredible and life-changing journey!

ExpandYourBiz Programme Selection Criteria:

Applicants must own a business in South Africa that falls within the services or manufacturing sector

Must be based in or around one of the programme implementation areas

Minimum age: 21 years

Minimum number of years in business: 1 year

Annual revenue must be at least R100 000 (total sales in one year)

Must employ at least 1 or more persons full-time (excluding the owner)

Must be involved in the full-time running of the business

Minimum educational qualification: Matric certificate, but this may be assessed on a case-by-case basis

Must have English language proficiency

Must have access to a smartphone and internet connectivity/access to data for online learning

Must have a strong desire and commitment to grow their business

Entrepreneur Taahirah Ganie took part in GrowYourBiz in Athlone, Cape Town, in 2021. She praised the programme for giving her business a much-needed boost in the right direction: “I gained so much confidence from the programme and was able to secure new clients in a matter of weeks. The programme has taught me so much; lessons I am still implementing today as I run my business."

The closing date for applications is 14 August 2022, with the programme set to start in September 2022. Apply now using this link: https://www.research.net/r/expandyourbiz2022

This initiative is made possible through a grant from the Walmart Foundation.

Disclaimer: No shebeens or tavern businesses will be accepted. No stipends will be offered to attendees. Classroom learning will take place in the above-mentioned locations. The closing date for applications is 14 August 2022, with the programme set to start in September 2022. We will only be in touch with shortlisted applicants. Please note that by applying for this programme, you consent to your personal information being supplied to the Gibs EDA and the Walmart Foundation for further communication. Programme delivery will be blended with in-person sessions in the programme implementation areas. Please note that transport costs will not be covered. We will not accept delegates that have previously participated in a Gibs programme sponsored by the Walmart Foundation.

For application enquiries or programme details, contact Banele Kubheka at az.oc.sbig@BakehbuK.

For media enquiries, contact Faiza Mallick at az.oc.sbig@FkcillaM.

Follow the Gibs EDA on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter to find out more about our events, resources and programme offerings.



