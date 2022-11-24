CoCT launches new Cape Town Entrepreneurship Academy

The City of Cape Town's (CoCT) mayoral committee member for economic growth, Alderman Vos, has announced the launch of the Cape Town Entrepreneurship Academy, an online portal that will host free learning material for small business owners. The training content is supplied by experts and experienced business owners and will cover subjects or fields relating to the growth of a startup or SMME.

CoCT's mayoral committee member for economic growth, Alderman Vos | image supplied

With almost 40% of all enquiries from entrepreneurs to the City’s Business Hub seeking guidance on starting and developing their businesses, this academy is of great importance to Capetonians, Vos explained.

Small businesses are essential to innovation and jobs and so support for budding entrepreneurs must be tangible and cognisant of their reality. As such, the courses on the learning portal will be designed for mobile devices, and, making them ideal for individuals with few resources at their disposal.

The academy is a further example of the power of partnership as The StartUp Tribe, a global initiative that is aiming to help people around the world to start and grow their own businesses, will administer the platform.

The project will complement the city’s other mechanisms aimed at making Cape Town the easiest place to do business.

The City’s Business Hub] also hosts a series of free workshops covering a range of topics, including tendering, costing and pricing, and business improvement strategies.

Cape Town’s startup scene is currently worth R48,25bn and more and more entrepreneurs are moving from elsewhere in the country and setting up shop here because of the strong support systems the city has put in place.

"Through projects and programmes such as the Cape Town Entrepreneurship Academy, it is my mission to do even more, and help more Capetonians realise their business dreams while creating more job opportunities," Vos concluded.

For data-free access to the virtual sessions, attendees can use the SmartCape services in public libraries or go to one of the 100 city-run buildings in the metro with free Wi-Fi access. Find out more [[https://www.capetown.gov.za/local%20and%20communities/get-online/Public-Wifi-Zones/public-wifi-across-the-city here.