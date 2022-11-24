Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Heineken South AfricaNSBC.AfricaBusiness Partners LimitedFalse Bay CollegeFuture Fit AcademyGordon Institute of Business ScienceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

How To Start Up News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


CoCT launches new Cape Town Entrepreneurship Academy

24 Nov 2022
The City of Cape Town's (CoCT) mayoral committee member for economic growth, Alderman Vos, has announced the launch of the Cape Town Entrepreneurship Academy, an online portal that will host free learning material for small business owners. The training content is supplied by experts and experienced business owners and will cover subjects or fields relating to the growth of a startup or SMME.
CoCT's mayoral committee member for economic growth, Alderman Vos | image supplied
CoCT's mayoral committee member for economic growth, Alderman Vos | image supplied

With almost 40% of all enquiries from entrepreneurs to the City’s Business Hub seeking guidance on starting and developing their businesses, this academy is of great importance to Capetonians, Vos explained.

Small businesses are essential to innovation and jobs and so support for budding entrepreneurs must be tangible and cognisant of their reality. As such, the courses on the learning portal will be designed for mobile devices, and, making them ideal for individuals with few resources at their disposal.

The academy is a further example of the power of partnership as The StartUp Tribe, a global initiative that is aiming to help people around the world to start and grow their own businesses, will administer the platform.

The project will complement the city’s other mechanisms aimed at making Cape Town the easiest place to do business.

The City’s Business Hub] also hosts a series of free workshops covering a range of topics, including tendering, costing and pricing, and business improvement strategies.

Cape Town’s startup scene is currently worth R48,25bn and more and more entrepreneurs are moving from elsewhere in the country and setting up shop here because of the strong support systems the city has put in place.

"Through projects and programmes such as the Cape Town Entrepreneurship Academy, it is my mission to do even more, and help more Capetonians realise their business dreams while creating more job opportunities," Vos concluded.

For data-free access to the virtual sessions, attendees can use the SmartCape services in public libraries or go to one of the 100 city-run buildings in the metro with free Wi-Fi access. Find out more [[https://www.capetown.gov.za/local%20and%20communities/get-online/Public-Wifi-Zones/public-wifi-across-the-city here.

NextOptions

Related

United's first ever non-stop service between Washington and Cape Town launches
United's first ever non-stop service between Washington and Cape Town launches3 days ago
CoCT to construct novel freestanding elevated traffic circle, lane closures to be expected
CoCT to construct novel freestanding elevated traffic circle, lane closures to be expected21 Sep 2022
Cape Town rings in #TourismMonth with several initiatives for locals
Cape Town rings in #TourismMonth with several initiatives for locals12 Sep 2022
Food and Beverage Growth Coalition launches in Cape Town
Food and Beverage Growth Coalition launches in Cape Town2 Sep 2022
City of Cape Town is not tackling housing crisis with urgency, say activists
City of Cape Town is not tackling housing crisis with urgency, say activists26 May 2022
Proposed River Club redevelopment project. Source:
Judge dismisses leave to appeal on River Club interdict6 May 2022
Africa's first cultivated beef burger unveiled in Cape Town
Africa's first cultivated beef burger unveiled in Cape Town13 Apr 2022
City of Cape Town commits to diverting organic waste from landfills
City of Cape Town commits to diverting organic waste from landfills11 Apr 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz