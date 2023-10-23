Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesIMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Style IDMotherland OMNieMediaMediaHeads 360DentsuProvantageAAA School of AdvertisingTractor OutdoorGfK – An NIQ CompanyAdvertising Media ForumOFM RadioTDMCInvibes AdvertisingHelmDelta Victor BravoEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Branding Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Amazon South Africa launch: A world of opportunity for brands, but expertise is key

23 Oct 2023
Issued by: TenacityPR
The much-anticipated launch of Amazon South Africa was announced last week, and it has sparked excitement and anticipation among brands looking to expand their reach in the South African market. Amazon's announcement signals a groundbreaking opportunity, but not all brands are guaranteed success in this complex environment. RT7 Digital, a leading South African-based Amazon specialist marketing agency with over a decade of experience in helping brands excel on Amazon in the UK, EU, and USA, emphasises the need for a strategic approach and expert guidance.
Amazon South Africa launch: A world of opportunity for brands, but expertise is key

While the launch of Amazon South Africa holds enormous potential, it's crucial for brands to recognise that navigating the world of Amazon can be challenging, requiring a vast amount of expertise and capital. Those brands who will succeed initially will be the medium to large brands who can hire experts (in-house or agency) and invest to ensure best positioning.

Some of the key considerations when signing up for Amazon South Africa include:

  • One account policy: It's essential not to register more than one account to avoid potential complications and ensure adherence to Amazon's terms of service.

  • Brand registry: Brand registration is vital. However, it can be a complex process, particularly for resellers of international brands. The correct paperwork and strategy are necessary for success.

  • Seller vs. vendor: Brands may need to decide between the Seller and Vendor programmes. Understanding the implications and benefits of each is crucial.

  • Brand ownership: Resellers must carefully consider the brand ownership issue and the potential consequences it may have on their Amazon journey.

  • Pricing strategy: Setting the right price is essential for controlling the buy-box, a critical aspect of success on Amazon.

These are just a few of the initial considerations that brands must consider when embarking on their Amazon South Africa journey. Once registered, optimising content is another complex phase that requires in-depth research and expertise. The road to success on Amazon is paved with intricate knowledge and a well-thought-out strategy.

RT7 Digital recommends that brands follow the guidance of experts in the field, continually expand their knowledge, and take advantage of resources to maximise their Amazon South Africa potential. Register with RT7 Digital by our website to receive more information on how to excel on Amazon South Africa and make the most of this remarkable opportunity.

For media inquiries or more information, please contact:

Russell Ball - Managing director

About RT7 Digital:

RT7 Digital is a South African-based, award nominated Amazon specialist marketing agency with over a decade of experience in helping brands succeed on Amazon in various international markets, including the UK, EU, and the USA. They offer expertise, strategies, and solutions to assist brands in navigating the complexities of the e-commerce landscape and achieving their Amazon goals with over 40 Amazon account experts based in Cape Town. For more information, visit www.rt7digital.com

NextOptions
TenacityPR
TenacityPR is a generator of content for ideas, angles, pitches and storytelling. We see content differently, and through our expertise in multi-platform PR, we have worked across the board for well known brands from financial to arts and entertainment.

Related

Source: © Warc A new forecast by Warc puts global retail media ad investment at $141.7bn for 2024
Retail Media: The advertising story of the decade with global advertising spend set to reach $128.2bn3 days ago
Want to sell on Amazon? 8 questions to ask in your preparation
Prebo DigitalWant to sell on Amazon? 8 questions to ask in your preparation19 Oct 2023
Amazon's less than prime time for SA launch will be significant challenge for e-commerce king
Amazon's less than prime time for SA launch will be significant challenge for e-commerce king19 Oct 2023
Amazon launching in SA next year, sellers can register now
Amazon launching in SA next year, sellers can register now17 Oct 2023
Source: Supplied.
The Instant Group acquires PSA16 Oct 2023
In a struggling economy, market to Millennials or miss out
North-West University (NWU)In a struggling economy, market to Millennials or miss out13 Oct 2023
The conundrum of brand building vs performance marketing
Advertising Media ForumThe conundrum of brand building vs performance marketing11 Oct 2023
Source: Bethany Drouin/Pixabay
AWS report says cloud adoption could unlock R3.9trn for South Africa27 Sep 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz