Amazon South Africa launch: A world of opportunity for brands, but expertise is key

While the launch of Amazon South Africa holds enormous potential, it's crucial for brands to recognise that navigating the world of Amazon can be challenging, requiring a vast amount of expertise and capital. Those brands who will succeed initially will be the medium to large brands who can hire experts (in-house or agency) and invest to ensure best positioning.
Some of the key considerations when signing up for Amazon South Africa include:
These are just a few of the initial considerations that brands must consider when embarking on their Amazon South Africa journey. Once registered, optimising content is another complex phase that requires in-depth research and expertise. The road to success on Amazon is paved with intricate knowledge and a well-thought-out strategy.
RT7 Digital recommends that brands follow the guidance of experts in the field, continually expand their knowledge, and take advantage of resources to maximise their Amazon South Africa potential.
