More Top stories news...

  • WeBuyCars revealed as buyer of sold Ticketpro Dome
    WeBuyCars has confirmed that it has purchased the TicketPro Dome in Northgate, Johannesburg. This comes after news broke that the property was sold to a third party that does not operate in the event space. "This will allow the company to increase its footprint in the Johannesburg area as the result of the recently concluded purchase agreement between WeBuyCars and Sasol Pension Fund," the company said in a statement.
  • Ticketpro Dome to close after being sold
    RX Venue Management has announced that The Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg is set to close after being sold to a third party that does not operate in the event space.
  • #Newsmaker: Mzo Jojwana takes on role as 702 station manager
    702, part of Primedia Broadcasting, announced that station manager Thabisile Mbete is bidding farewell to the station to pursue a new career direction outside radio. Mzo Jojwana, who rejoined 702 last year after time with Power FM, will be taking up the role as 702 station manager. By Evan-Lee Courie
  • Pepkor and TFG unravel impacts of riots
    TFG and Pepkor, two of South Africa's most prominent retail groups, have reported damage to nearly 700 stores and other facilities as a result of the violent riots and looting that took place in KwaZulu-Natal, parts of Gauteng and elsewhere in the country last week.
  • The state of social media in South Africa
    2020 proved to be a tumultuous year for advertising. Overnight, budgets were cut, strategies were changed, and priorities were re-looked - but some platforms fared better than others. By Richard Lord
  • Covid-19 Ters applications re-open
    Workers affected by the Covid-19 lockdown regulations since March 2021 will once again be able to claim from the Covid-19 Temporary Employee/Employer Relief Scheme (Ters).
More...
Telkom launches music streaming app powered by Joox

22 Jul 2021
Telkom Mobile has launched its very own music streaming app called Telkom Music Powered by Joox in partnership with Tencent Africa and is available from the Huawei AppGallery and Google Play Store.
Source: www.pexels.com

Telkom recognises that the landscape of music streaming is changing and highlights that the stand-out feature of its music app is the fact that it focuses on data-saving and shared music experiences between users: “In true Telkom style, our mission is to leave no man behind and we are thrilled to introduce this offering. We’ve introduced a bouquet of products recently to cater to the content needs of our customers, including a video on-demand and gaming services; and this closes the loop neatly for us from a content viewpoint,” commented Wanda Mkhize – Telkom Executive Smarthome and Content.

“The future of music streaming will include shared, social experiences,” says Tencent Africa Services CEO Brett Loubser. “With lockdown changing the way we connect, Telkom Music Powered by Joox will include ‘Mods’ focused on sharing one’s music experience.”

Joox has worked with Telkom Mobile to launch Telkom Music Powered by Joox. With an app size of just 10MB, the music app is designed to save data usage and space on one’s smartphone. Telkom Music allows you to stream and download songs while using less data than any other music streaming app. Users are able to listen for free with limited features, while Telkom customers can subscribe to the all-access VIP package.

“We are very excited to embark on this endeavour with Telkom Mobile,” Loubser adds. “The team at Telkom Mobile and at Tencent Africa have put a huge amount of effort into delivering the most accessible music streaming product possible. Our app size reduces the amount of memory used in a listener’s phone, and integration with Telkom’s app ecosystem makes it easy for millions of people to have millions of songs in their pocket.”
Comment

Read more: Telkom, Telkom Mobile, JOOX

