Telkom launches music streaming app powered by Joox

Telkom Mobile has launched its very own music streaming app called Telkom Music Powered by Joox in partnership with Tencent Africa and is available from the Huawei AppGallery and Google Play Store.

Telkom recognises that the landscape of music streaming is changing and highlights that the stand-out feature of its music app is the fact that it focuses on data-saving and shared music experiences between users: “In true Telkom style, our mission is to leave no man behind and we are thrilled to introduce this offering. We’ve introduced a bouquet of products recently to cater to the content needs of our customers, including a video on-demand and gaming services; and this closes the loop neatly for us from a content viewpoint,” commented Wanda Mkhize – Telkom Executive Smarthome and Content.“The future of music streaming will include shared, social experiences,” says Tencent Africa Services CEO Brett Loubser. “With lockdown changing the way we connect, Telkom Music Powered by Joox will include ‘Mods’ focused on sharing one’s music experience.”Joox has worked with Telkom Mobile to launch Telkom Music Powered by Joox. With an app size of just 10MB, the music app is designed to save data usage and space on one’s smartphone. Telkom Music allows you to stream and download songs while using less data than any other music streaming app. Users are able to listen for free with limited features, while Telkom customers can subscribe to the all-access VIP package.“We are very excited to embark on this endeavour with Telkom Mobile,” Loubser adds. “The team at Telkom Mobile and at Tencent Africa have put a huge amount of effort into delivering the most accessible music streaming product possible. Our app size reduces the amount of memory used in a listener’s phone, and integration with Telkom’s app ecosystem makes it easy for millions of people to have millions of songs in their pocket.”