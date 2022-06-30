e4 supports EDPF's Property Academy with new ICT equipment

Proptech specialist e4 is assisting the Enterprise Development Property Fund's (EDPF) Property Academy with new computer equipment and software. The EDPF is an impact fund that aims to empower, develop, train and mentor young Black entrepreneurs starting their careers in the property sector.

Adri Führi, chief financial officer at e4

With its large collaborative network, EDPF and its Property Academy offer a three-year business incubation programme which takes promising entrepreneurs through all the training required to build and maintain a thriving property business.“Entrepreneurship and skills development are the building blocks of innovation. With the pace of digitisation only getting faster, enabling young entrepreneurs and the many exciting businesses that make up the property sector is hugely rewarding, and we look forward to doing more work in furthering much-needed transformation in the industry,” says Adri Führi, chief financial officer at e4.“Enabling the development of technology skills ensures the growth and future of the property industry in South Africa. We are proud to play a role in bringing resources to as many young people as possible, knowing the power of technology to change lives.”