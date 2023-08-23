Industries

Nominations open for SanParks 2023 Kudu Awards

23 Aug 2023
South African National Parks (SanParks), together with First National Bank (FNB) and Total Energies Marketing South Africa, is inviting nominations for the 17th annual Kudu Awards, which honour the achievements of individuals and organisations that have made significant contributions to conservation management in South Africa.
Source: wirestock via
Source: wirestock via Freepik

The Kudu Awards honours and celebrates people whose conservation efforts and national pride are exemplary.

SanParks general manager: media, PR and stakeholder relations, Rey Thakhuli says: "The awards also aim at enhancing equitable and sustainable relationships with various external communities with a particular caring interest to the national parks of our country. The Kudu Awards are open to all people from various backgrounds with a passion and love for conservation and wildlife."

Celebrating conservation efforts

"The SanParks vision, 'a world class system of sustainable national parks reconnecting and inspiring society' encourages all of South Africa to celebrate the achievements of those around them and to pay tribute to those who work effortlessly to put our parks at the forefront of conservation. Award winners will take home a financial reward as well," concludes Thakhuli.

The awards consist of the following categories:

• Corporate,
• Non-Governmental Organisations
• Media Contribution to Conservation and Eco-Tourism
• Community Contribution to Conservation,
• Environmental Education,
• Individual Contribution to Conservation,
• Professional Stakeholders
• Associated Partners,
• Women in Conservation,
• Youth in Conservation,
• Innovation.

The final date for entries is 22 September 2023. The award winners will be announced at a function to be held in November. Nominate your conservation hero today and be an inspiration to others. Nomination form here.

