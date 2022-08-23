Winetech Vinpro regional days to share wise farming tips

Precision wine grape farming will be in the spotlight during a series of Winetech Vinpro regional information days in September. "Under the theme Wise Farming, experts at the next series of Winetech Vinpro regional information days will talk about ways in which wine grape and wine producers can hone their practices and buffer their businesses against challenges within the bigger industry picture," says Conrad Schutte, Vinpro consultation service manager.

Source: Kym Ellis via Unsplash

The informative and interactive sessions will be held from 7 to 28 September 2022 in five major wine grape growing regions.

Dates and topics

Robertson and Klein Karoo

7 September 2022

Wederom Winery, Robertson

Precision farming means knowing when and how much water to apply to your vineyards. Specialists from Breërivier Irrigation, Novap and Phytec will share irrigation best practices in terms of loadshedding alternatives, subsurface irrigation and plant-based irrigation decision-making.

Vinpro will provide an overview of the latest precision farming tools and technology, and Winetech People Development will shed light on opportunities for learning and development, while sponsor Mahindra Trekkers & Swartland Spuitpompe will share their latest technology.

Worcester and Breedekloof

8 September 2022

Sneeukoppie Hall, Goudini Cellar

Wise wine grape producers need to be on top of various factors that influence their farming operations – from wine tourism to loadshedding. Experts from Vinpro and Breërivier Irrigation will address the challenges and opportunities in this space.

Representatives from Novap and Ras Consult will respectively cover effective sub-surface irrigation and spray deposition, AECI World will discuss plant health and resilience and Mahindra Trekkers & Swartland Spuitpompe will share an overview of their products and services.

Paarl and Swartland

14 September 2022

Nelson Wine Estate, Paarl

Wine grape producers are learning how to farm smarter and more cost-effective for greater sustainability. Nexus will provide tips on cost-effective crop management, and a representative of ARC Nietvoorbij will share sound pest and disease management, including bud and leaf blister mite, to ensure healthier, more productive vines.

Another representative from the ARC Nietvoorbij will share insights into the use of selected grass and broadleaf crops suitable for fodder as interception crops where winery wastewater is re-used for irrigation. Winetech People Development will provide an overview of learning and development opportunities in the wine industry, and sponsor AECI World will discuss plant health and resilience.

Stellenbosch and Cape South Coast

15 September 2022

House of JC le Roux, Stellenbosch

Future-forward farming will require wine grape and wine producers to adapt their mindset and practices. An expert from Wineanorak will unpack the concept of regenerative farming, a specialist from Adagin Technologies will share precision monitoring solutions for viticulture and sponsor AECI World will give tips on ensuring plant health and resilience.

Researchers from Stellenbosch University will also share integrated vineyard monitoring systems to improve water management and the use of tools such as Phenolab to optimise phenolic management.

Olifants River

28 September 2022

Die Keldery, Vredendal

Great grapes and wines start in the vineyard, and more importantly, in the soil. Representatives from Atlantic Fertilisers will share the latest trends, best practices and fertiliser products to ensure well-nourished soils and vines.

A fieldBugs specialist will provide an overview of the pest biocontrol options available to wine grape producers, and a viticulturist of Klawer Cellars will share tips on removing all live vineyard roots when re-establishing vines.

Register here, call 021 273 0432 or email az.oc.orpniv@yelsel for more information.