Veritas double gold wines go global

Two tastings of Veritas Double Gold winning wines are to be held in London and Hong Kong again this year after an absence of three years due to the Covid 19 pandemic. The wines on display will be the Vertex Wine of the Show winners - now called the Duimpie Bayly Vertex Trophy Winner - of 2019, 2020 and 2021 and a selection of Double Gold winners from these three years.

The tastings are aimed at showcasing the international standard of these winners, as well as a selection of Double Gold brandies, but the top awarded fortified and museum class wines will not be featured.

The first tasting will be held in London on Tuesday, 12 July 2022, hosted by BBC TV personality Joe Wadsack, also a regular judge at Veritas. It will be held at the iconic White Horse Pub in Parsons Green, Fulham, in London. Wadsack will be joined by Megan Parnell owner /winemaker of Domaine Des Dieux, Izele van Blerk, senior winemaker of KWV and Johan Jordaan, cellarmaster of Spier wines, the three winners of the Duimpie Bayly Vertex trophy of the past three years.

They will be showcasing the Domaine Des Dieux Chardonnay 2015, KWV The Mentors Orchestra 2018 (Bordeaux blend) and the 2018 Spier Creative Block 5 – also a Bordeaux blend amongst a selection of more than 60 Double Gold wines from the three years.

The London tasting will be attended by the winemakers of the three Vertex-winning wines, thanks to a partnership between Veritas and Vinventions SA, a global leader in complete wine closure solutions, since the first tasting 2019. Johan Conradie, MD, says: "It is a proud moment for Vinventions to assist Veritas to showcase our excellent wines in London after such a long absence."

The second tasting will take place later in the year in Hong Kong, where one of the regular international judges of Veritas, Tersina Shieh, will preside over the event.

The Veritas Awards has earned the status as South Africa’s most authoritative competition for market-ready wines and brandies while being the oldest and most prominent contest of its kind in this country. "By presenting these tastings internationally, the Veritas Award winners are taken to the next level of excellence, building the image of South Africa’s quality wines overseas," says chairperson Christo Pienaar.