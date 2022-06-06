Delheim Estate promotes Nongcebo Langa to winemaker

Delheim Estate has made changes to its senior winemaking team. Roelof Lotriet has been promoted to cellarmaster while Nongcebo "Noni" Langa has been appointed to the role of winemaker of the renowned Stellenbosch winery.

Nongcebo Langa

Roelof Lotriet and Nongcebo Langa

Langa joined Delheim as an intern and became a full-time member of the team in 2019. She most recently worked in the position of assistant winemaker. Announcing the changes, Roelof described the change as "a true success story"."Nongcebo has proven herself time and time again, showing her winemaking leadership skill and talent and deep insight over the past four vintages at Delheim. It is now time for her to express herself in a more senior position," he says.In a similar vein, Langa was part of a ground-breaking project on global warming and wildfires at the University of Stellenbosch. Having graduated with an MSc in Oenology from the same institution, she too had become a contributor to pioneering work."This new position at Delheim will give Nongcebo the opportunity to take full advantage of her master’s degree and international work experience," Roelof says.Langa, currently enrolled in the Business of Wine management course at UCT business school, says she is "elated" about the opportunity. "It is rewarding to grow and evolve in this industry," she adds."I am grateful to my parents for instilling the foundation and motivation that led me on this journey. I still have so much to learn and achieve, and I look forward to it."Delheim is a great brand and I hope to remain present as it grows from strength to strength," she says.Growing up in Pietermaritzburg, the eldest of five children, Nongcebo had no background in wine. However, her interest was piqued when she attended a high school presentation by the Department of Agriculture, which mentioned winemaking as a profession.Some years later, Delheim Estate facilitated further training and experience for Langa in California, one of the world’s most prominent New World Wine regions.In her new role, she will continue to work closely with Roelof, whose new position sees him take on new challenges as he steers the cellar to new heights.Amongst his tasks, he will ensure Delheim remains at the sharp end of technology advances; help track the evolution of global wine styles; and, monitor and pursue efficiencies within Delheim’s sustainability targets.