Viticulture & Oenology News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Sauvignon Blanc SA Top 10 open for entry

27 Jul 2021
Entries for the 2021 Sauvignon Blanc SA Top 10 Competition are now open. According to Sauvignon Blanc SA chair, RJ Botha, this annual competition plays an important role in promoting the image of Sauvignon Blanc.

"The Top 10 competition not only offers the opportunity to producers to compare their wines against other Sauvignon Blanc in the country, but also to be awarded for excellence with a Top 10 award."
Source: 123RF

Botha says the cultivar organisation would like to encourage and challenge all producers – big and small – to enter, and that they look forward to welcoming new brands.

"What stood out over the past few years is winemakers’ innovation in the style and flavour profiles of Sauvignon Blanc, which is especially exciting given the future potential of more wooded Sauvignon Blanc wines.

"This, as well as the potential of the diversity in origin with last year’s Top 10 coming from no less than seven different regions. We have high expectations of the 2021 vintage, but as we have seen in recent years, there are always older vintages that also perform excellently.”

A panel of wine experts will evaluate the contenders from Tuesday, 31 August to Thursday, 2 September 2021 at Uitkyk Estate in Stellenbosch.

The judges will make use of tailor-made technology on tablets developed in collaboration with Stellenbosch University to make the judging process Covid-19 friendly, faster, and more accurate, as well as collect additional wine profile data and useful cultivar information for future research.

This year's judging panel consists of Dr Winifred Bowman, Cape Wine Master and panel convener, Charles Hopkins, cellar master of De Grendel, wine judge and author Fiona McDonald, winemaker Rudger van Wyk of Stark-Condé Wines, Johann Fourie, head winemaker of Benguela Cove, as well as two protégé judges.

The 20 finalists will be announced in September, while the Top 10 winners will be announced on Wednesday. 13 October 2021 during the Sauvignon Blanc SA Top 10 Awards.

A technical seminar that conveys information about the Top 10 will be held on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 at Allée Bleue outside Franschhoek.

Producers and cellars can enter the competition online on Sauvignon Blanc SA's website. Entries close on Tuesday, 17 August 2021, with late entries being accepted until Friday, 20 August 2021.
Comment

Read more: wine industry, South Africa wine industry

Related

Judgment reserved on Vinpro interdict application22 Jul 2021
Vinpro in court to save the wine industry20 Jul 2021
Spier appoints Johan Jordaan as cellar master15 Jul 2021
Vinpro survey shows SA wine industry in dire straits12 Jul 2021
Shiraz SA announces 2021 Shiraz Challenge winners9 Jul 2021
Vinpro interdict hearing postponed7 Jul 2021
Vinpro launches application for interim interdict to lift ban on wine sales in the Western Cape30 Jun 2021
Wine industry asked to submit comments on statutory measures23 Jun 2021
Let's do Biz