Sauvignon Blanc SA Top 10 open for entry

Entries for the 2021 Sauvignon Blanc SA Top 10 Competition are now open. According to Sauvignon Blanc SA chair, RJ Botha, this annual competition plays an important role in promoting the image of Sauvignon Blanc.
"The Top 10 competition not only offers the opportunity to producers to compare their wines against other Sauvignon Blanc in the country, but also to be awarded for excellence with a Top 10 award."
Botha says the cultivar organisation would like to encourage and challenge all producers – big and small – to enter, and that they look forward to welcoming new brands.
"What stood out over the past few years is winemakers’ innovation in the style and flavour profiles of Sauvignon Blanc, which is especially exciting given the future potential of more wooded Sauvignon Blanc wines.
"This, as well as the potential of the diversity in origin with last year’s Top 10 coming from no less than seven different regions. We have high expectations of the 2021 vintage, but as we have seen in recent years, there are always older vintages that also perform excellently.”
A panel of wine experts will evaluate the contenders from Tuesday, 31 August to Thursday, 2 September 2021 at Uitkyk Estate in Stellenbosch.
The judges will make use of tailor-made technology on tablets developed in collaboration with Stellenbosch University to make the judging process Covid-19 friendly, faster, and more accurate, as well as collect additional wine profile data and useful cultivar information for future research.
This year's judging panel consists of Dr Winifred Bowman, Cape Wine Master and panel convener, Charles Hopkins, cellar master of De Grendel, wine judge and author Fiona McDonald, winemaker Rudger van Wyk of Stark-Condé Wines, Johann Fourie, head winemaker of Benguela Cove, as well as two protégé judges.
The 20 finalists will be announced in September, while the Top 10 winners will be announced on Wednesday. 13 October 2021 during the Sauvignon Blanc SA Top 10 Awards.
A technical seminar that conveys information about the Top 10 will be held on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 at Allée Bleue outside Franschhoek.
Producers and cellars can enter the competition online on Sauvignon Blanc SA's website
. Entries close on Tuesday, 17 August 2021, with late entries being accepted until Friday, 20 August 2021.