Sauvignon Blanc SA Top 10 open for entry

Entries for the 2021 Sauvignon Blanc SA Top 10 Competition are now open. According to Sauvignon Blanc SA chair, RJ Botha, this annual competition plays an important role in promoting the image of Sauvignon Blanc.

"The Top 10 competition not only offers the opportunity to producers to compare their wines against other Sauvignon Blanc in the country, but also to be awarded for excellence with a Top 10 award."