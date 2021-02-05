Vinpro pushes ahead with court application

In the absence of heard immunity - which may or may not be reached in South Africa at the end of 2021 - Vinpro fears that national government will again resort to a nationwide ban on the local sale of liquor as they have done in the past when a third or possible fourth wave of infection hits the country.
Vinpro will, therefore, go ahead and challenge the manner in which these bans are imposed.
In view of the partial lifting of the liquor ban by the President on Monday, 1 February 2021, Vinpro on advice from its legal team has decided not to proceed with the extremely urgent application for an interim interdict to have the liquor ban lifted in the Western Cape this Friday.
Vinpro MD Rico Basson says that due to the devastating impact that the third ban has had on the wine industry, Vinpro was left with no choice but to approach the Cape High Court...
"We are advised that the matter cannot proceed, as confirmed with the legal representatives for the government because the court will no longer regard it as extremely urgent (due to the partial lifting of the liquor ban).
"The case, however, is still regarded as urgent and Vinpro, through our legal team, now awaits confirmation of a new expedited date, to be agreed with the legal representatives for the government, on which the main court challenge, in respect of the manner in which these liquor bans are imposed in our country, will be heard," says Rico Basson, Vinpro MD.