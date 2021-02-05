Vinpro pushes ahead with court application

In the absence of heard immunity - which may or may not be reached in South Africa at the end of 2021 - Vinpro fears that national government will again resort to a nationwide ban on the local sale of liquor as they have done in the past when a third or possible fourth wave of infection hits the country.

Vinpro will, therefore, go ahead and challenge the manner in which these bans are imposed.