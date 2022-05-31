Joe Public United wins 4 out of 6 Pencils achieved in SA at this year's D&AD Awards

Joe Public United (JPU) celebrated four wins at the D&AD Awards which were held in person in London, New York, Dubai, as well as virtually on 25 and 26 May 2022.

JPU earned the following Pencils at the awards: a Graphite Pencil forfor Chicken Licken’s “Feel The Fire” campaign, a Wood Pencil forfor Chicken Licken’s “Lotto, Loan Shark and Rasta” campaign and a Wood Pencil in thecategory for Converse’s “Unity Laces” campaign as well as being shortlisted for Chicken Licken’s “SoulFuel Lamp” campaign in thecategory.JPU’s integrated chief creative officer, Xolisa Dyeshana said this recognition is a demonstration of what can be achieved through proper collaboration with great talent.“I am proud of the honour and acknowledgement from D&AD, it shows that when you have the right people who understand the importance of working with purpose, greater things can be achieved. Time and again, we have seen that by putting our purpose of growth at the forefront of everything we do, our campaigns not only showcase talent but the great brands we work with,” Dyeshana says.The D&AD Awards are recognised globally as the ultimate creative accolade, entered and attended by the best from around the world. Better known for design and art direction, the D&AD Awards aim to inspire a community of creative thinkers by celebrating and stimulating the finest in design and advertising.“This recognition also inspires JPU to continue to benchmark its creative product against the best in the world – aiming to consistently produce excellent, locally relevant communication for clients that is lauded on a global stage,” concludes Dyeshana.