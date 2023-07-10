Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

MANGO-OMCEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Travel News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Libya says Rome lifts civil aviation ban in Italian airspace

10 Jul 2023
By: Adam Makary
Italy has lifted a 10-year-long ban on Libyan civil aviation using Italian airspace, with flights due to resume from September, the Libyan government said on Sunday, 9 July.
Source: Reuters.
Source: Reuters.

There are currently few airlines operating flights in and out of Libya, a country that has suffered more than a decade of chaos and conflict since Muammar Gaddafi's downfall in 2011.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni informed her Libyan counterpart Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah of the decision on Sunday, the Libyan government said in a statement.

The decision was announced after a meeting between Libyan and Italian officials and after technical teams from both sides had discussed the results of a field visit in May related "to checking safety procedures at Libyan airports," it said.

Flights out of Libya have long been limited to destinations such as Tunisia, Jordan, Turkey, Egypt and Sudan, with the European Union banning Libyan civil aviation from its airspace.

Libyan and Italian authorities agreed that flights would be operated by one carrier from each country, the statement said.

NextOptions
Read more: Libya, Tunisia, Italy, Rome



Related

Airbnb will take competition winners across Europe
Airbnb seeks 6 travellers for adventure across Europe12 Jul 2022
Image supplied: An Afternoon in Puglia will be a sequel to Under The Tuscan Sun
Tag hosts Italian lifestyle event sequel31 Mar 2022
Libya pipeline deal set to boost output
Libya pipeline deal set to boost output22 Dec 2016
Libya oil chief fears 'financial collapse' unless exports rise
Libya oil chief fears 'financial collapse' unless exports rise23 Sep 2016
Italy sells off Mussolini buildings to fund Fuksas' cloud
Italy sells off Mussolini buildings to fund Fuksas' cloud18 Feb 2015
Telecom Italia eyes sell-offs to boost Italy, Brazil broadband
Telecom Italia eyes sell-offs to boost Italy, Brazil broadband11 Nov 2013

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz