Call for entries for the 2021 SA Dairy Championships

7 Jan 2021
All dairy producers are invited to enter the 2021 South African Dairy Championships, which takes place on 26 March 2021 at the Endler Hall in Stellenbosch.
Alan-Fourie, SA Dairy Championships' chief judge

The championships, hosted by Agri-Expo since 1834, annually attracts around 900 entries from large, medium, and small manufacturers. These dairy products compete for the titles of SA Champion, the Qualité mark of excellence and the Product of the Year, awarded at the South African Dairy Awards.

According to chief judge Alan Fourie, the purpose of the event is to recognise and promote excellence in the dairy industry. "The SA Dairy Championships is one of the few in the world that has five judges per category. The competition has become the benchmark for producers to measure themselves against one another."

The championships consist of more than 100 classes for cheese, yoghurt, milk, cream, ice cream, butter, and other dairy products. The winners in each of the classes are crowned as SA Champion, whereas only products of exceptional quality are awarded the Qualité award, recognised by the industry as the only mark of excellence for dairy products in South Africa. After the first round of judging by more than 70 judges, an independent panel of five specialists determines the Product of the Year.

Any dairy producer with products available in the trade may enter. Online entries for the 2021 SA Dairy Championships open on 11 January 2021 on the website. The closing date for entries is 1 February 2021. Judging takes place on Thursday 25 February 2021 at the Percheron Hall at Elsenburg.

For more information contact Agri-Expo on 021 975 4440 or email az.oc.opxeirga@eseehc.
Read more: dairy products, dairy farmers, agriculture industry, South Africa agriculture

