Covid-19
The One Show 2020 Gold, Silver, Bronze and Merit winners, including all the SA winning agencies!
The One Show has announced its Gold, Silver, Bronze and Merit winners, including a handful of South Africa's top ad agencies and brands.
See all the SA wins below:
|Award
|Primary Company
|Entry Title
|Client
|Discipline
|Category (Print Read)
|Merit
|KingJames Group / Johannesburg + Eyeforce / Cape Town + Gooi & Vecht / Amsterdam
|Corona X Parley Street Surfers
|AB InBev
|Film
|Under 100K Budget
|Merit
|FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd / Johannesburg + Coca-Cola / Johannesburg
|The Phonetic Can
|Coca-Cola Company
|Integrated
|Integrated Branding Campaign
|Merit
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Darling Films / Johannesburg + Left Post Production / Johannesburg + Audio Militia / Johannesburg
|In Rehearsal for Unbound
|Joburg Ballet
|Interactive & Online
|Online Advertising - Native Ads
|Merit
|HelloFCB+ / Cape Town
|Boys Do What Men Teach Them
|City of Cape Town
|Moving Image Craft
|Direction - Campaign
|Merit
|The Odd Number / Johannesburg + Brand South Arica / Johannesburg
|The Prayer
|Brand South Africa
|Moving Image Craft
|Cinematography - Single
|Merit
|The Odd Number / Johannesburg + Brand South Arica / Johannesburg
|The Prayer
|Brand South Africa
|Moving Image Craft
|Sound Design - Single
|Merit
|Ogilvy South Africa / Cape Town
|Rape Page
|Rape Crisis
|Newspaper - Single
|Merit
|FCB Joburg (Pty) Ltd / Johannesburg + Coca-Cola / Johannesburg
|The Phonetic Can
|Coca-Cola Company
|Public Relations
|Integrated PR Campaign
|Bronze
|Ogilvy South Africa / Johannesburg
|Revenge of the Fishmoth
|Tiger Brands
|Radio & Audio
|Craft - Writing - Single
|Merit
|The Odd Number / Johannesburg + BBC Studios / Johannesburg
|Secret Life of 4yr Olds
|BBC Studio
|Radio & Audio
|Broadcast - Campaign
|Merit
|The Odd Number / Johannesburg + BBC Studios / Johannesburg
|Secret Life of 4yr Olds
|BBC Studio
|Radio & Audio
|Craft - Sound Design
|Bronze
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Produce Sound / Johannesburg
|The Bat
|City Lodge Hotel Group
|Radio & Audio
|Broadcast - Single
|Bronze
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Samish / Johannesburg + Produce Sound / Johannesburg
|The Real Cost
|City Lodge Hotel Group
|Radio & Audio
|Broadcast - Campaign
|Bronze
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Samish / Johannesburg + Produce Sound / Johannesburg
|The Real Cost
|City Lodge Hotel Group
|Radio & Audio
|Craft - Writing - Campaign
|Merit
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Samish / Johannesburg + Produce Sound / Johannesburg
|The Real Cost
|City Lodge Hotel Group
|Radio & Audio
|Custom Content
|Merit
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Samish / Johannesburg + Produce Sound / Johannesburg
|The Real Cost
|City Lodge Hotel Group
|Radio & Audio
|Craft - Use of Music
|Bronze
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Produce Sound / Johannesburg + Samish / Johannesburg
|The Real Cost of Being UmZulu
|City Lodge Hotel Group
|Radio & Audio
|Custom Content
|Bronze
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Samish / Johannesburg + Produce Sound / Johannesburg
|The Real Cost of Being UmZulu
|City Lodge Hotel Group
|Radio & Audio
|Craft - Use of Music
|Silver
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Samish / Johannesburg + Produce Sound / Johannesburg
|The Real Cost of Being UmZulu
|City Lodge Hotel Group
|Radio & Audio
|Broadcast - Campaign
|Silver
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Samish / Johannesburg + Produce Sound / Johannesburg
|The Real Cost of Being UmZulu
|City Lodge Hotel Group
|Radio & Audio
|Craft - Writing - Campaign
Burger King's “Moldy Whopper”
Based on the outstanding performance of Burger King’s “Moldy Whopper”, Ingo Stockholm with David Miami and Publicis Romania Bucharest won 18 Gold Pencils on the first day of the One Show 2020, this year’s largest global awards for creative excellence in advertising and design, produced by The One Club for Creativity.
The One Show 2020 special awards, including Best of Show, all Best of Disciplines and Agency of the Year, will be revealed tomorrow at 12:00 pm EDT (6 pm CAT) in an entertaining streaming video on The One Club website and social channels created by hip-hop improv group and Broadway stars Freestyle Love Supreme.
The 18 Gold Pencils for “Moldy Whopper” were the most won by any entry this year, and include three each in Design, Film, Integrated, Out-of-Home and Print, two in Public Relations, and one in Direct Marketing. The work also received four Silver Pencils, one Bronze and one Merit.
Gold winners
McCann New York won 15 Golds, including nine for Microsoft “Changing the Game”, two each in Branded Entertainment and Health Wellness & Pharma, and one each in Design, Direct Marketing, Experiential & Immersive, Integrated and IP & Products. The agency also won six Golds for March For Our Lives “Generation Lockdown”, with three in Film, two Branded Entertainment and one in Interactive & Online.
Scholz & Friends Berlin also won 15 Gold Pencils, including 11 for “The Tampon Book: a book against tax discrimination” on behalf of The Female Company. The work won three each in Direct Marketing, Health, Wellness & Pharma and Public Relations, and one each in Creative Effectiveness and IP & Products. The agency was also awarded four Golds for Berliner Philharmoniker “Sound Images”, three in Print and one in Out-of-Home.
FCB Canada Toronto received 11 Gold Pencils, all for “Project Understood” on behalf of Google AI/Canadian Down Syndrome. They include three in Health Wellness & Pharma, two each in Digital Craft, Interactive & Online and Mobile, and one each in Experiential & Immersive and IP & Products.
BBDO New York won eight Golds, including five with Smuggler New York for Sandy Hook Promise “Back to School Essentials” — two in Public Relations and one each in Branded Entertainment, Film and Social Media — and three with Sanctuary Los Angeles for Monica Lewinsky “The Epidemic”, two in Film and one in Moving Image Craft.
Also with eight Gold Pencils was BBDO Toronto with Flare BBDO Toronto, all for Regent Park School of Music “Parkscapes”. Three were in Radio & Audio, two each in Branded Entertainment and Experiential & Immersive, and one in Digital Craft.
FCB Chicago was awarded seven Gold Pencils, all on behalf of Illinois Council Against Handgun Violence. Four of the Golds were with Lord + Thomas and The Mill, both Chicago, for “The Gun Violence History Book”, and three were with Lord + Thomas and FCBX Chicago for “The Most Dangerous Street”.
FCB/Six Toronto also won six Golds — three in Social Media, and one each in Creative Use of Data, Interactive & Online and Mobile — for “Go Back To Africa” on behalf of Black & Abroad. TBWA\Media Arts Lab Los Angeles took home six Gold Pencils -- three in Moving Image Craft, two in Branded Entertainment and one in Film -- for Apple “Bounce”. Also with six Golds was Goodby Silverstein & Partners San Francisco, including four for “Lessons in Herstory” on behalf of Daughters of the Evolution.
The One Show 2020 Pencil Showcase
A total of 19,688 pieces from 71 countries were entered into The One Show 2020. This year’s jury upheld the show’s long-standing high standards as one of the industry’s most difficult honours to win, awarding just 552 Pencils: 171 Golds, 169 Silver and 213 Bronze.
All of this year’s Gold, Silver and Bronze Pencil winners can be viewed at the new, custom-built The One Show 2020 Pencil Showcase. Winning work is presented by discipline, allowing visitors to view case studies and credits, as well as search for the 2020 winners list by individual, agency, brand, discipline and region. A complete list of all Pencil and Merit winners is available here.
More than 100 of the winning entries in The One Show 2020 Winners’ Showcase are accompanied with brief jury shoutout videos, in which judges for this year’s show congratulate the team behind the work and explain why they thought it was worthy of a Pencil.
The One Show Digital Pencils
Also new this year are The One Show Digital Pencils, available to every member of a creative team identified in credits for winning work. Developed by R/GA New York, the personalised Digital Pencils will be rendered in advance and downloadable in three sizes suited for immediate sharing on social media. Physical Pencils will also be sent to winners as usual in the coming weeks.
Said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club:
It’s been a very difficult year for the industry and world at large, and we believe elevating and recognizing the best work in the world provides some good news at a time when it’s really needed.“As a nonprofit organisation, it’s our mission to support the global creative community. Many creatives told us they could really use the inspiration and positive shared experience of the awards, and that motivated us to push forward with online judging and special streaming winners’ presentations.”
He added: “As the industry’s largest program for celebrating creativity this year, The One Show 2020 is the authoritative show for global creative excellence, and global platform for bringing the industry together.”
Special Awards
This year’s special awards winners will be announced tomorrow, 18 June at 12:00 pm EDT (6 pm CAT) on The One Club website and social channels in a special “The One Show For All”-themed streaming video created by hip-hop improv group and Broadway stars Freestyle Love Supreme.
Special awards include The One Show 2020 Best of Show, all Best of Discipline winners, Green Pencil, Penta Pencil, Sustainable Development Pencil and Cultural Driver Pencil. The One Club will also reveal 2020 Agency of the Year, Independent Agency of the Year, In-House Agency of the Year, Network of the Year, Creative Holding Company of the Year, Production Company of the Year and Client of the Year winners.
“The One Show For All” theme reflects the organisation’s quest to rally unity and empathy within the creative community as it deals with industry issues such as furloughs and layoffs, as well as larger societal issues including racial injustice and Covid-19 pandemic.
Champion for craft, design and innovation
The One Club awards shows each have their distinct focus. The One Show judges focus on creativity of ideas and quality of execution, while ADC Annual Awards juries maintain their historic concentration as the champion for craft, design and innovation.
In early March, The One Club announced the switch from in-person to online judging for both of this year’s awards shows. The change allowed jury members from around the world to continue to review entries in safe environments, and enabled the shows to maintain the global integrity and quality to the judging process.
In-person judging, Creative Week and The One Show, ADC Annual Awards and Young Ones Student Awards ceremonies in New York will resume in 2021.
